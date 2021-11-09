The Wagner Law Group Ranked “Tier 1” ERISA and Employee Benefits Law Firm for 2022

The Wagner Law Group Marcia Wagner, founder and Managing DIrector of The Wagner Law Group

The Wagner Law Group has again been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits law for 2022.

Our firm takes great pride in providing the highest level of legal representation in a highly complex area of the law – we continue to be honored and humbled by this elite distinction from U.S. News.” — Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Partner