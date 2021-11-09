Digital Transformation Week conference arrives in Amsterdam
Subtitle- Leading IT Professionals to debate digital transformation strategies in Amsterdam
"Digital Transformation Week Europe will shine a light on digital strategies that will bring companies closer to the customers, while increasing efficiency and profitability”. ”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on the 23rd-24th November, at the RAI, Amsterdam, Digital Transformation Week Europe, the leading conference and exhibition is set to bring together thousands of IT professionals from across the continent to discuss best practice approaches to digital.
— Vicky Matthews
Organised by technology-specialist publishers, TechForge Media Ltd and running alongside World-renowned enterprise technology conference and exhibition, TechEx Europe, Digital Transformation Week, features leading speakers from the likes of IKEA, JustEat, CitizenM Hotels and The Cookware Company.
Vicky Matthews, Content Director at TechForge Media says “The Covid pandemic has accelerated digital transformation plans for organisations of all sizes. Digital Transformation Week Europe will shine a light on digital strategies that will bring companies closer to the customers, while increasing efficiency and profitability”.
Conference highlights include a keynote panel featuring Binnaz Cubukcu, Ethics and Integrity Leader at IKEA titled The Importance of human-centric digital strategy, as well as a panel discussion featuring Gwenn Réthoret, Director, Just Eat and Gilles Holl, Chief Digital & E-commerce Officer (CDO), The Cookware Company focusing on How to Improve Retention with Personalisation & Digital Experiences.
Running alongside Digital Transformation Week Europe, TechEx Europe consists of five further co-located conferences within the fields of Blockchain, AI & Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud, IoT, and the virtual only 5G Expo. Attendees that visit Digital Transformation Week will also have access to a large-scale exhibition of leading tech innovators.
Tickets for Digital Transformation Week Europe are available for free, and include access to the 150+ exhibition stands across TechEx Europe, the official end of day 1 Networking Party and the Digital Transformation Week conference.
With over 4,000 delegates expected to attend the event, the TechEx team have a clear COVID-19 entry policy to ensure the venue is COVID Secure. You can find out more about the entry policy and how the team are minimising risks here.
