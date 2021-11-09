Optomed USA Announces a Marketing Partnership with Community Health Ventures
Our handheld fundus cameras are designed to enable effective eye screenings for everyone.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical technology company Optomed, a leading manufacturer of handheld fundus cameras globally, recently signed a marketing and sales agreement with Community Health Ventures (CHV), the business development affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), as one of their preferred medical device manufacturers. Now, Community Health Centers across the nation can benefit from Optomed’s integrated diabetic retinopathy screening devices, software and Artificial Intelligence solutions at discounted rates through CHV’s health center programs.
Since 2000, Community Health Ventures (CHV) has worked to connect health centers with
best-in-class vendors. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. Optomed focuses on fundus cameras and software solutions in over 60 countries with various sales channels. The company has an extensive portfolio of +50 international patents protecting the technology. CHV’s position in the health center marketplace is unique and perfectly aligned to help expand Optomed’s market presence in the health center movement.
With timely and consistent screening programs, healthy vision can be maintained and most vision loss events can be avoided. “Our handheld fundus cameras are designed to enable effective eye screenings for everyone.” said JC Firer, President & CEO of Optomed USA. “We are passionate about the design and production of high tech, compact, and affordable imaging solutions to accelerate large scale screening programs for diabetics in community health centers.”
“While we are health center people first, we know that health centers rely upon the expertise of partners to help them achieve their goal of providing high quality care to the patients and communities they serve,” said Danny Hawkins, Senior VP at CHV. “Our track record of identifying potential partners/organizations committed to promoting the health center mission speaks for itself. We have a deep understanding and unique perspective of the operational challenges facing health centers. This is at the center of this partnership with Optomed.”
About NACHC
The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community directed, and patient centered for all.
Website: www.nachc.org
About CHV
Founded in 2000, CHV was created under the direction of health center leadership and tasked with cre¬ating health center-specific solutions that assist the day to day operations of health centers and meet the changing landscape of health care. CHV works closely with partners to identify key trends, market opportunities, and to leverage data and analytics to make informed business decisions.
CHV has a proven track record in the CHC market and assist our partners in the following key areas:
• Research and Analytics
• Marketing Strategy & Implementations
• Sales Strategy & Implementations
• Training & Technical Assistance
• Program Development & Market Positioning
• Business Consulting & Subject Matter Expertise
• Lead Generation
• Relationship Management
• Business Development
• Tailored Partner Solutions
Website: www.communityhealthventures.com
About Optomed
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras and screening software. Optomed’s revenue reached EUR 13 million and at the end of the year, Optomed employed 109 professionals.
Optomed camera products have medical approvals in all key markets, including CE (Europe) and FDA (USA), and CFDA (China). Optomed was founded in 2004 in Oulu, Finland.
Website: www.optomed.com
