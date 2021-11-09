VARStreet announces their VAR platform integration with BAAN
VARs using VARStreet’s enterprise business management software can now manage their orders and sales order on BAAN’s ERP using custom API integration.
BAAN ERP is one of the strongest and oldest enterprise solutions available in the market and this integration will help VARStreet to increase their enterprise capabilities.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the leading business management software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform has been used by 25,000+ VAR users and facilitates $12 billion worth of transactions annually. The enterprise solution offers advanced quoting software, B2B eCommerce builder, free CRM software, and procurement tool.
BAAN now owned by Infor Global Solutions has been a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software working with industry leaders. Known for its Dynamic Enterprise Modeler and 4GL language, it is still considered one of the most efficient and productive database application development platforms.
The recent integration between VARStreet and BAAN’s platform is through third-party APIs and will allow the VARs using VARStreet’s platform to manage their orders more efficiently. This unidirectional integration runs a credit limit check on BAAN’s platform for the customers who have created their cart on the B2B eCommerce store and chose to proceed for payment. Based on the credit limit available on the BAAN’s platform, the customer will get an alert on the storefront. This integration will also allow the resellers to send the sales order post creation of all the purchase orders to BAAN’s platform. Once the order is successfully created and is sent to the distributors for fulfillment, the tracking ID received from the distributor will be sent to BAAN ERP.
Zishan from VARStreet’s integration team mentioned, “BAAN ERP is one of the strongest and oldest enterprise solutions available in the market and this integration will help VARStreet to increase their enterprise capabilities.” Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc, added, “VARStreet’s team is working extensively to increase its integration capabilities allowing our customers to build a strong and dynamic ecosystem.”
VARStreet Inc. announced its platform integration with Zoho Books, Netsuite, and SAP Business One earlier this year.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
