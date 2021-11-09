THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE PRESENT INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021

Investment Summit Dubai ESG

"ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance), how is it important to Investors"

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LET MONEY TALK, is the theme of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2021 that will be held on Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 at TAJ, Dubai. The program starts at 10 am and ends at 6 pm and which followed by cocktail and post-networking.

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle in support of Dubai Expo 2020 inspires people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s initiatives with the aim of expanding the business network of its members and creating business opportunities while proving the continuing knowledge of which market to invest in.

The summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk brings you, "ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance), how is it important to Investors". According to Financial Times, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is a general term used in capital markets and used by investors to evaluate corporate behavior and to determine the future financial performance of companies. ESG is the new measure of success for corporations, non-profits, and countries alike. Trillions of dollars are committed to ensuring the perpetuation of ESG Principles.

One of the panel groups discussions of the event is the "ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance), how is it important to Investors". The dynamic group includes its moderator, Nicole Purin, CEO of Nikna Doda Films and an international finance lawyer; and panelists Karteekka Tyaggi, a corporate lawyer and Managing Partner of The Law Office of Karteekka Tyagi, Geneva; William Reichert, Partner and Head of Corporate Practice ME of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP; Malachi Halliday, Founding Partner of Lead & Halliday’s; Clotilde Iaia Polak, corporate commercial lawyer-Italian Avvocato and Managing Partner at Yungo Legal; and Lior Oren, M&A Partner at Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

