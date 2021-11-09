ForumPay And Winstar Payments Announce Crypto Payments Partnership
The US based payments provider Winstar adds crypto acceptance to its comprehensive product range
Our partnership with ForumPay underscores Winstar’s commitment to providing the latest and most secure payment solutions for our customers.”MALTA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has today announced a partnership with Winstar Payments, the US based payments provider that will add crypto acceptance to Winstar’s comprehensive product range.
— Vinny Breault, Chief Revenue Officer of Winstar Payments
Winstar merchants can now benefit from using ForumPay’s wallet agnostic solution to accept crypto payments from any of the 300 million plus global crypto wallet holders around the world.
With studies showing that crypto consumers spend 2x AOV of a typical credit card consumer and that 40% are in fact new customers, the partnership with ForumPay will connect Winstar’s merchants to one of the fastest growing consumer segments on the planet.
ForumPay has made accepting crypto payment even easier than using a credit or debit card. Consumers can use their preferred wallet and crypto to pay by simply scanning the QR code presented at the point of sale in store or online. ForumPay provides instant transaction approval and converts the crypto to fiat at the best execution rate available, settling to the merchants’ bank account on the next day. Our solution is fully automated and risk free, shielding the merchant from any potential volatility risk.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “We are delighted to have Winstar Payments as a crypto acceptance partner and to be further extending crypto payment acceptance across the US. We are looking forward to enabling their merchants and in turn their wider customer bases to benefit from our risk free and transparent approach to crypto payments.”
Vinny Breault, Chief Revenue Officer of Winstar Payments said, “Winstar is very excited to partner with ForumPay for cryptocurrency acceptance. ForumPay is an industry leader in crypto processing. They have a robust platform and their own exchange, which allows for a smooth and transparent customer experience. Our partnership with ForumPay underscores Winstar’s commitment to providing the latest and most secure payment solutions for our customers.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 300+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to automobiles and real estate. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. There were more than 5.6 million wallets downloaded in January of this year alone. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are in fact new customers, hence our characterization of ForumPay as a customer acquisition tool. Additionally, crypto consumers are shown to spend 2x AOV that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
Winstar Payments: Is a single-source payments provider, providing our clients with a comprehensive suite of innovative payment solutions, for in-person or online transactions, including credit, debit, E-Commerce, gift, checks, mail order/telephone order, Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, and Mobile payments. Additionally, we continually invest in our people and technological infrastructures to ensure our clients realize an optimal payments experience. We pride ourselves on delivering the best services in the industry, as well as having the best talent in the customer care and technical support arena. Our continued aim is to make partnering with Winstar Payments easy and we will work to earn your business every day.
Paul Wordsworth
ForumPay
+44 7872 381314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn