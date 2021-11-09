Titan Workspace to monitor Intranet adoption within Microsoft Teams

New Analytics Dashboard will help Office365 customers to increase adoption.

With the launch of the new analytical dashboard, our customers will have better insights to drive monitor employee engagement and better justify Return on Investments for Office365” — Gaurav Bhutani

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Workspace announces the general availability of its new user adoption analytics feature. The analytics module includes analytical graphs, summary reports, and detailed statistics that are designed around content popularity and the adoption of productivity tools within Office365 and Microsoft Teams.

“Our customers wanted a dashboard to monitor user adoption. Out of box analytics reports provided by SharePoint do not cover many important aspects of adoption and they are difficult to customize. Moreover, these out of box SharePoint reports need someone to have SharePoint technical skills to monitor it for various site collections and webparts and that has been a showstopper for the companies to make real use of them. Titan Workspace Analytics has made it possible for our business users to examine the usage of the portal without knowing SharePoint. The module is part of an integrated SaaS offering and delivers a much better user experience to drill usage patterns for Mobile App, Collaboration tools, Content popularity, Stickiness with the help of a dynamic dashboard that can drill down at the business user level and to draw comparison reports.” said Kalpana Verma, Head of Product Management at Titan Workspace.

“Intranet is the core of internal communication platforms. Our customers wanted to monitor Intranet adoption to improve their content, communication, and collaboration strategies. Increasing consumption of Office365 has always been on priority for Titan Workspace. With the launch of the new analytical dashboard our customers will have better insights to drive monitor employee engagement and better justify Return on Investments for Office365, said Gaurav Bhutani Vice President of Sales for India and the Middle East.



Problems that Titan Workspace solve:

Customers find it extremely difficult to use SharePoint within Office365 and Teams unless they are technically competent. A successful SharePoint adoption would demand a significant investment in adaptations and training. As a result, M365 adoption rates are often lower than expected. Titan workspace has streamlined M365's advanced collaboration capabilities, thereby demonstrating how fast can these tools be rolled out without additional customization or training. Titan workspace offers Intranet, Documents management, Project management, Task management, Attendance, Timesheets, Guest user portals and a host of other apps build on SharePoint and seamlessly integrated within Teams.

About Titan Workspace.

Titan Workspace is the flagship product of TFW Labs having a corporate headquarter in the USA. Titan workspace is a modern digital workplace for Office365 and SharePoint. It has a unique capability that allows large corporations to set up independent digital workplaces and Intranets for their subsidiary companies on a single Office365 tenant with the ease of administration and governance. Titan Workspace is being used by leading pharmaceuticals, cement, fintech, consulting, and automobile companies globally. Titan Workspace is now Microsoft Co-Sell Ready and being promoted by leading Microsoft CSPs and MSPs globally. For more details about this fastest-growing collaboration community, please visit www.titan4work.com