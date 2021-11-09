Mardi Gras Beads, Beignets, and Hurricanes Takeover Perimeter

Signature Dish: Crawtator Grouper

One lesson Delawalla brought back with him from his time with the late Chef Prudhomme in New Orleans was not to take shortcuts. Everything we serve here is fresh, not frozen” — Feroz Delawalla

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Management Group today announced their fourth Louisiana Bistreaux location at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway coming the Spring of 2022. This milestone is a major move for Restaurant Management Group/Louisiana Bistreaux on its mission to bring authentic Cajun cuisine to Atlanta, Georgia.

After spending time in New Orleans learning from Chef Paul Prudhomme, owner of K-Pauls in the French Quarter, Delawalla introduced Cajun items to the menu at his other area restaurants, Simon’s Seafood Bar & Grill and Malone’s. In 2015, Delawalla opened the first Louisiana Bistreaux in East Point. One lesson Delawalla brought back with him from his time with the late Chef Prudhomme in New Orleans was not to take shortcuts.

“Everything we serve here is fresh, not frozen.”

Guests can enjoy gulf coast oysters on the half shell, seafood gumbo, and a variety of Cajun seafood, steak, and chicken. Dishes include a Cajun jambalaya, shrimp etouffee, and their signature dish the Crawtator Grouper, a large portion of grouper crusted with Zapp’s crawtater chips topped with a Cajun crawfish cream sauce and served over sauteed spinach and jalapeno Gouda grits.

“We are passionate about serving authentic Cajun recipes from Louisiana,” says Feroz Delawalla, President and Founder at Restaurant Management Group/Louisiana Bistreaux. “I’m indebted to the late Paul Prudhomme, the chef who inspired me and taught me everything I know about Cajun food.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

• Successfully launching their latest Louisiana Bistreaux location in Buckhead

• Quickly pivoting during the Pandemic to offer outdoor seating and unique takeout/delivery options to ensure the entire staff remained employed during very uncertain times.

• Working with Atlanta Community Food Bank during the height of the pandemic to give back to the community they serve by donating a portion of every takeout order to help families in need.

To learn more about Louisiana Bistreaux, click here www.louisianabistreaux.com

About Louisiana Bistreaux/Restaurant Management Group: Feroz Delawalla’s,

story in the restaurant business began over forty-five years ago when he joined the management team at Steak & Ale Restaurants. Delawalla started the Bennigans Tavern & Restaurant concept in Atlanta in 1976 and continued launching successful restaurant

concepts, most notably Malone’s and Louisiana Bistreaux to date.