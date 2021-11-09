CAVRNUS AND TILT FIVE PARTNER AT AWE DEMONSTRATING POWERFUL EXTENDED REALITY SOLUTIONS FOR ENTERPRISE AND CONSUMERS
Seamless integration of Tilt Five’s Tabletop Augmented Reality to the Cavrnus™ metaverse builder platform generates unprecedented experiences for 3D workflows.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavrnus, Inc. and Tilt Five, Inc. will share an exhibit at the 12th Annual AWE conference in Santa Clara, CA on November 9-11. Both companies bring immersive metaverse magic to the world’s leading extended reality convention to illustrate how businesses and individuals can thrive in the new spatial reality known as the Metaverse.
Cavrnus will demonstrate integration of the Tilt Five headset, wand, and retroreflector board, bringing real-time, multi-person spatial reality to life on a Tabletop AR context. The thought-leaders attending AWE will enjoy fully-immersive experiences on Tilt Five as they follow dynamic assembly instructions to build a modular toy (and then play with the finished product!), view and interact with virtual NFT collectibles, play chess against the masters, and observe a technician training installation and maintenance session.
Cavrnus will also exhibit multiple enterprise and consumer experiences across a wide range of the leading XR devices including HTC VIVE Focus 3, Pico Neo 3 Pro, Oculus Quest 2, HP Reverb G2, and Apple iPad Pro, along with Windows, macOS and web.
AWE participants will have the opportunity to complete a telecommunications technician install training in VR, AR and 3D desktop modes all in the same virtual space, all built with the Cavrnus application, SDK and powerful yet easy-to-implement scripting language. Participants will also have the chance to immerse themselves in a fully-spatial and interactive NFT gallery. Additionally, participants will experience the highest-fidelity rendering of any real-time, multi-person metaverse solution with Cavrnus RT built on Epic’s Unreal Engine and streamed from the cloud in pixel perfect, ray traced quality for an engaging interactive remote sales demo.
After experiencing the enterprise and consumer metaverse possibilities, participants have the opportunity to jump to the Tilt Five half of the shared space for a deeper dive into Tabletop AR. Demos include games such as Battle Planet: Judgement Day, by THREAKS, as well as enterprise experiences built with Tilt Five’s free Unity SDK. Several additional Tilt Five experiences will also be accessible at other AWE partner booths.
Tilt Five CEO Jeri Ellsworth shares, “We believe Tabletop AR provides businesses with powerful new tools to design, market and sell their products. As the metaverse forms, a Tabletop AR experience is a natural way to enjoy digital collectibles. Integrating with Cavrnus means Tilt Five just works to activate these powerful new experiences for anyone.”
Cavrnus CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Duca adds, “We look forward to attending AWE in-person and to sharing experiences in extended reality through a wide range of leading XR devices. We are especially excited to demonstrate the enterprise opportunity that the Tilt Five system and its tabletop modality enables for remote collaboration and spatial engagement.”
Visit exhibit #838 in-person at AWE to learn more and to inquire about the combined forces of Cavrnus and Tilt Five as they lead to new opportunities in extended reality for the enterprise.
ABOUT CAVRNUS, INC.
Cavrnus, Inc. is an extended reality technology company, focused on allowing enterprises to build immersive mixed reality experiences across teams for connected growth. The company’s lead product is Cavrnus™, a robust platform with features that enable transformative and multi-functional experiences in the metaverse. For more information, visit http://www.cavrn.us.
ABOUT TILT FIVE, INC.
Tilt Five is an extended reality hardware company that created the Tilt Five™ system which uses proprietary AR glasses, a game board and a wand controller to engage players in tabletop and video games in 3D holographic environments. Founded by a team of technical visionaries with decades of experience working for consumer technology leaders such as Valve and Google, Tilt Five aims to provide a comfortable, social and immersive AR experience for consumers. For more information, visit http://www.tiltfive.com.
Caroline Teti
Cavrnus, Inc.
+1 760-983-3775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
AWE 2021 - See Tilt Five and Cavrnus at Booth 838!