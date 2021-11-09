Altec Presenting How DocLink Can Automate Document Delivery & Streamline Workflow Approvals During Sage Transform
DocLink Cloud enables companies to go paperless and automate processes in every department, allowing employees to work efficiently from anywhere
DocLink Cloud can help throughout your organization, uniquely enabling you to streamline and automate processes in EVERY department. ”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be showcasing its DocLink Cloud solution starting today, November 9-11, during the Sage Transform conference in Las Vegas, NV.
— Kevin Dudevoir, Director of Sales
Altec personnel will be providing hands-on demonstrations of DocLink Cloud in the company’s booth, K5. Additionally, attendees are encouraged to attend Altec’s session, “Go Paperless & Automate Processes in EVERY Department with DocLink Cloud on Wednesday, Nov 10th, 2:30-2:50pm PT.
As a Sage Intacct certified solution, DocLink Cloud enables Sage Intacct customers to digitally transform their entire operations by going paperless, and automating and streamlining any business process in any department. With the ability to capture, process, retrieve and deliver documents automatically from anywhere, DocLink Cloud enables companies to extend their Sage Intacct deployment, providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. With DocLink Cloud, people, processes and documents are seamlessly connected, enabling today’s hybrid workforces to work efficiently in the office and remotely.
Kevin Dudevoir, Director of Sales for Altec commented, “In today’s world, every department in a company needs to be able to communicate, collaborate, and do their best work from anywhere, not just the office. And companies need to have the ability to scale their business based on current needs. DocLink Cloud uniquely allows you to streamline and automate processes in EVERY department. Accounts payable is generally the biggest paper bottleneck for a company in regards to managing data so it makes sense to start in AP, but why implement a single department solution? DocLink Cloud can help throughout your organization – from sales order processing, for greater visibility and control from PO receipt to signed proof of delivery; HR for managing employee files from hire to retire; to legal for managing the entire contract lifecycle with version control, full-text search and DocuSign integration. There’s no limit to where and how DocLink can be utilized.”
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Sage, Microsoft, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
