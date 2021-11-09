Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 7000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the 7000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:26 pm, the suspect, who was in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect and victim engaged in a verbal altercation and the suspect brandished a handgun. The suspect then exited the vehicle and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver/gray in color Buick Lacrosse with Virginia temporary tag 62053K. The vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

