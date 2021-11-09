St. Albans // Crash // DUI in Fletcher

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/08/21 @ approx. 14:43 hours

STREET: Cambridge Road

TOWN: Fletcher

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: .5 miles north of Cambridge T/L

WEATHER: Clear / Dry / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ericka Kerr-Yetto

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage // Totalted

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: UVMC Burlington

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time operator #1 was traveling North on

Cambridge Road in town of Fletcher. As vehicle #1 was passing by residence #

2128 it went off the East side of the road and collided with trees and brush.

Vehicle #1 sustained significant damaged and will likely be considered a total

loss. Operator #1 was treated on scene and subsequently transported to UVMC by

Cambridge Rescue. Operator #1 displayed indicators of impairment and was

processed at UVMC for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating with a

criminally suspended driver’s license and violation of court ordered conditions of release

which prohibited her from consuming alcohol and operating a motor vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 @ 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.