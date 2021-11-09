St. Albans // Crash // DUI in Fletcher
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A204468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/08/21 @ approx. 14:43 hours
STREET: Cambridge Road
TOWN: Fletcher
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: .5 miles north of Cambridge T/L
WEATHER: Clear / Dry / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ericka Kerr-Yetto
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage // Totalted
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: UVMC Burlington
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time operator #1 was traveling North on
Cambridge Road in town of Fletcher. As vehicle #1 was passing by residence #
2128 it went off the East side of the road and collided with trees and brush.
Vehicle #1 sustained significant damaged and will likely be considered a total
loss. Operator #1 was treated on scene and subsequently transported to UVMC by
Cambridge Rescue. Operator #1 displayed indicators of impairment and was
processed at UVMC for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating with a
criminally suspended driver’s license and violation of court ordered conditions of release
which prohibited her from consuming alcohol and operating a motor vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 @ 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.