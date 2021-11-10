Herbal Tea Blends Support Healthy Sleep during Seasonal Time Changes
Buddha Teas helps consumers reduce anxiety, restlessness, and sleeplessness with natural bedtime routine
Tea has become a go-to for sleep support. At Buddha Teas we’re continually working on innovative blends to help people get good sleep, because it’s a cornerstone to overall good health.”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daylight Savings Time in early November can exacerbate a problem suffered by one in three Americans: sleep deprivation. With approximately 35% of adults achieving less than 7 hours sleep each night according to the CDC(1), the need for natural solutions is key. Buddha Teas, a leading provider of herbal tea blends, offers consumers a variety of natural solutions for reducing barriers to healthy sleep including anxiety, mental restlessness, and common issues with digestion.
— John Boyd, CEO of Buddha Teas
With sleep directly impacting immunity and immunological response, those achieving less than 7 hours shuteye are more likely to report chronic health conditions such as heart attacks, depression, and diabetes than those who achieve more than 7 hours sleep(2).
To support consumers who want to optimize sleep naturally, Buddha Teas recommends some easy tips and herbal tea blends formulated with sleep-inducing herbs:
1. Set a regular bedtime and wake up at the same time each day to support the body’s natural circadian rhythm.
2. To signal the brain to relax, turn off all electronics - particularly hand-held devices - at least 30 minutes before bed.
3. Remove electronics such as TVs, laptops and phones from the bedroom and cover anything emitting LED light, which can interrupt sleep.
4. Try meditation to quieten the mind and transition from the buzz of the day to dreamland. While meditation apps may help encourage the practice, learning to meditate may be more effective, particularly as a device is not required.
5. Drink sleep-supporting herbal teas that contain tried and true ingredients such as valerian and chamomile. These Buddha Teas blends are ideal for soothing the mind and body to slumber:
o NEW CBD Sleepy Buddha Blend features calming ingredients like skullcap, chamomile, lavender, spearmint & harmonizing licorice.
o Sleepy Temple Blend is a smooth, luxurious blend made from 100% organic ingredients.
o Organic Lavender has a subtle, calming essence that brings delight and benefits which can help support a healthy body and mind.
o Organic Chamomile Flower Tea is enjoyed for its flavor, and the sense of relaxing peace it can provide.
o Organic Valerian Root Tea is valued as a relaxing warm beverage that can be enjoyed just before bed.
o Golden Milk – also available in CBD – is an Ayurvedic recipe that has been respected and enjoyed for thousands of years to support the body and mind.
“Tea has become a go-to for sleep support,” says John Boyd, CEO at Buddha Teas. “We’re continually working on innovative blends to help people get good sleep, because it’s a cornerstone to overall good health. We rely on Nature’s freshest, organic herbs and tea leaves to ensure that we support sleep with natural, time-honored solutions that are free from chemicals, preservatives and added flavoring,” he notes.
Buddha Teas are sold nationwide in select stores, and at www.BuddhaTeas.com. For tips on how to brew a perfect cup of tea on the road, visit https://www.buddhateas.com/brewing-tips/
Born in the U.K., Buddha Teas’ co-founder John Boyd grew up immersed in the culture of tea. After moving to the United States in 2006, he realized that his choices of unadulterated tea were limited. With a desire to create an expanded selection for tea lovers seeking the same purity and quality he was committed to. John became inspired to develop a tea company to fill the gap. He approached his longtime business partner, fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Marier, with an idea to launch an organic tea company. John’s passion for utilizing herbs as healing agents contributed to his goal of creating a complete tea company offering consumers high-quality, sustainably sourced, single-ingredient herbal teas as well as green, black, white, and CBD. According to SPINS data, Buddha Teas is the “fastest growing tea brand in the U.S. for natural channel, out of 35 tea brands,” and is ranked 1,360 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
