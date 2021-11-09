Avondale Group Provides Welcome Home Packages in Support of Military by Partnering with Operation Once in a Lifetime

Avondale Group Our Why || Supporting Returning Military Through Operation Once In a Lifetime || Avondale SPIRIT Operation Once in a Lifetime’s mission is to make the dreams of U.S Service Members, Honorable Discharged Veterans, and their families come true.

In efforts to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the Avondale Spirit of Community remains a top focus of the North Texas-based company

We feel it is our duty to help the community and this effort was a meaningful way to provide supplies to our returning heroes that protect our lives and liberties with their service.” — Liz Shafton, Communications & Experiential Marketing Director

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of Veteran’s Day and service members across the metroplex, Avondale Group, North Texas’ leading retailer of luxury performance automobiles, assembled and delivered ‘Welcome Home’ care packages to over 300 soldiers returning from their tour of duty overseas. Avondale’s SPIRIT of Community initiative is an ongoing effort to support the local community. Avondale teamed up with Operation Once in a Lifetime, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and support to U.S Service Members, Honorable Discharged Veterans, and their families.

Avondale Group takes great pride in their Spirit of Community initiatives which allows team members to work together to elevate the Dallas-Fort Worth area through donations and volunteerism. Organizations like Operation Once in a Lifetime, Santa Cops, and other first responder initiatives throughout North Texas are near and dear to their heart. Neil Grossman, Avondale’s CEO, and Hesham Elgaghil, President, also joined as they loaded over 300 care packages for the soldiers in Fort Hood.

“We feel it is our duty to help the community and this effort was a meaningful way to provide supplies to our returning heroes that protect our lives and liberties with their service,” said Liz Shafton, Communications & Experiential Marketing Director. “We have many veterans and reserve military members which makes this project even more important and rewarding for our team.”

Operation Once in a Lifetime’s mission is to make the dreams of U.S Service Members, Honorable Discharged Veterans, and their families come true. The nonprofit recognizes the importance of practical wishes and identifies any request from the military, both active duty and Veterans by providing any assistance from stocking home shelves with groceries to providing essentials for children to helping with bills and payments.

Over the last 34 years Avondale Group has offered monetary and volunteer support to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area charities through their group-wide SPIRIT of Community initiatives. Avondale Group’s work with Operation Once in a Lifetime is a part of their ongoing commitment of service providing assistance to Dallas, Grapevine, and surrounding communities.

About Avondale Group:

Avondale Group is an innovative business led by a team with decades of success and experience in the automotive industry. Avondale is supported by members who have an incredible spirit for delivering an elevated client experience. This Spirit of Avondale runs deep and is channeled in multiple ways to care for the local community. Avondale Dealerships operate Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine, Porsche Grapevine, Sprinter Grapevine, Aston Martin Dallas, Bentley Dallas, Koenigsegg Dallas, McLaren Dallas, Maserati Dallas, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas. In addition, the company manages Avondale Collision & Repair, and Avondale Select, an app-based subscription service for luxury vehicles.

For more information, visit www.avondale.com. To subscribe to Avondale Group’s YouTube channel, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi9rXleS3RI7bz4x9ROwe3A.

