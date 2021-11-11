Ishi Unveils New Music Video For Hit Song, "Fly Away"

Ishi Sweet Gold Album Cover

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas songwriter and vocalist Ishi unveils his newest official music video for “Fly Away”, from his newly released third album: Sweet Gold via Icons Creating Evil Art. Sweet Gold is a stacked project featuring 14 ultra-vibey tracks that make you contemplate your own cool factor. The music video is an expansive journey through synth-pop and indie-pop sentiments. Portions of this visually enticing video were filmed at Sweet Tooth Hotel’s immersive art gallery under the direction of First Eye Media in the Dallas Design District. The song itself highlights common elements which were top-of-mind over the last year: escapism and adventure. Ishi incorporates tricked-out motorcycles, neon lights, and CGI transporting viewers to a virtual reality in a cool, swanky dimension.

The release of “Fly Away” follows the unstoppable success of their recent single “Not My Girl”. Off the back of performances from Terror! At Texas Live, Ishi will next perform at White Oak Music Hall on January 21, 2022, along with Ishi DJ sets across Texas. Ishi has always been an extremely visual and fashion-forward artist, designing his own clothes featured in the video, which is complimented by day to night elements, wardrobe scenes, urban backdrops, and video game-like effects. If the visuals don’t grab your attention, the lyrics will. They describe the quintessential modern-day dating story. Two people meet, they “fall in like” and then the mind games start. Everyone who’s ever dated online knows, you can’t be made to look like you caught feelings first. It’s all a game and no one wants to be made a fool.

Adored by fans and critics alike, with praise everywhere from Run The Trap to the Dallas Observer, there is no denying that Ishi is an immersive experience that everyone should discover. Ishi’s ability to successfully walk the line between an ambitious studio act and a multi-sensory live experience allows him to engage the audience in an uplifting celebration of life. His subtle undertones of inner exploration combine to create a concert experience that is unequivocally one-of-a-kind. Each night, Ishi intends to create an entirely unique environment of mysticism, awareness, love and acceptance.

