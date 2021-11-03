Avondale Group Unveils New Episode of "Intersections" Web Series With Jenna Owens and Christa Brown-Sanford

Avondale Originals | Intersections Christa Brown-Sanford (left) and Jenna Owens (right) at the Olana venue in Hickory Creek, TX. Avondale Cars featuring Mercedes-Benz GT 43 AMG (last photo on the right) and a Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo (second to last photo from the right)

The third episode of Intersections features insightful conversation around changing lives in the community with Jenna Owens and Christa Brown-Sanford

This episode is really special. Though they have never met, it’s as if two best friends are at casual catch-up. They both reinforce success looks different and that being yourself is your best asset.” — Kennedy Gibson, Marketing Director for Avondale Group

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avondale Group, North Texas’ leading retailer of luxury, performance automobiles announced their newest episode of INTERSECTIONS, an Avondale Originals Series and Podcast. Episode three will premiere on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Titled “Wonderfully Authentic,” it showcases a compelling conversation and first meeting between Jenna Owens, Former Radio Host and Founder of Fitish – a line of CBD infused beauty and wellness products, and Christa Brown-Sanford, Partner and Deputy Chair of Intellectual Property at Baker Botts LLP.

Each month, viewers are taken through the episodic series which pairs business leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, and creative visionaries to discuss their passions, and share what drives them in life, business, and everything in between.

This episode was filmed at The Olana, an expansive, luxury event venue in Hickory Creek, Texas. Avondale Group paired the duo with a Mercedes-Benz GT 43 AMG and a Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo which complimented the stunning set of the shoot perfectly. Throughout the episode, both Owens and Brown-Sanford, share compelling and authentic conversations.

Brown-Sanford, who is the first African-American partner at her firm and first African-American president of the Junior League of Dallas, shares her passion for creating change in the workplace and the community, for her children and future generations for all women of color. She acknowledges that every day is an opportunity to learn and grow, and sheds light on how she juggles it all. Owens confesses that starting her own business from a side hustle was one of the most challenging decisions of her life when she left the “Kidd Kraddick in the Morning,” show as a long-time co-host but took inspiration from her mentor to keep herself grounded. She has since successfully utilized her company’s platform as a powerful vehicle to create and donate meaningful products and grant wishes for first responders and those in need.

It is through this lively, candid dialogue that they discover common bonds through their love of family, their career trajectories, their stance for women, their creative expression, and their unique contributions to North Texas charitable organizations. Both reveal the most important advice they have ever received.

“This episode is really special because even though Jenna and Christa have never met, it’s as if two best friends have come together for a casual catch-up. They both reinforce that success looks different, is ever-evolving, and no matter what your journey looks like, being yourself is your best asset,” said Kennedy Gibson, Marketing Director for Avondale Group.

Christa Brown-Sanford said, “For someone who usually spends the day on conference calls and in front of a computer screen, getting to film with Avondale, Jenna, and the production team was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Everything was done with exceptional standards, and the Avondale way was very apparent throughout all of our interactions. Avondale's insight to connect Jenna and me to talk about our journeys further reflects their desire to connect people with the right car for them. I am so grateful that our paths intersected for this experience!”

“As a business owner myself, I understand the importance of an ever-evolving brand and the importance of entertaining and compelling content. I’ve been fortunate enough to partner with Avondale over the past couple of years, when they asked if I wanted to be a part of a new original series I didn’t hesitate,” added Jenna Owens. “For Avondale, it’s always been about more than just the luxury cars they sell, it’s about the people behind the wheel and connecting and supporting our community. The INTERSECTIONS series brings it all together, and I’m so happy to support them in this new endeavor, while also connecting with such inspirational leaders in DFW like Christa.”

The series title “INTERSECTIONS” traces back to Avondale Group’s heritage, paying homage to the intersection of Oak Lawn and Avondale, where the Founders opened their first Mercedes-Benz dealership in 1987. Avondale’s ongoing commitment to its core values of elevating experiences and the importance of personal relationships between its members, owners, and community are embodied in these episodes.

The series is directed and produced by Muddy Shutter Media and is edited by Dallas-based Mothership Media. INTERSECTIONS episodes will be released on a monthly basis via Avondale Group’s YouTube channel.

Media Assets:

For the video link, please visit: http://bit.ly/3wb2m3V

For press materials including b-roll, high-resolution behind-the-scenes video, and more please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SPEkuy7UJLalCTZNAFr7x45WHsC4rW9c?usp=sharing

About Avondale Group:

Avondale Group is an innovative business led by a team with decades of success and experience in the automotive industry. Avondale is supported by members who have an incredible spirit for delivering an elevated client experience. This Spirit of Avondale runs deep and is channeled in multiple ways to care for the local community. Avondale Dealerships operate Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine, Porsche Grapevine, Sprinter Grapevine, Aston Martin Dallas, Bentley Dallas, Koenigsegg Dallas, McLaren Dallas, Maserati Dallas, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas. In addition, the company manages Avondale Collision & Repair, and Avondale Select, an app-based subscription service for luxury vehicles.

For more information, visit www.avondale.com. To subscribe to Avondale Group’s YouTube channel, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi9rXleS3RI7bz4x9ROwe3A.

###

Intersections Season 1, Episode 3: Wonderfully Authentic ft. Jenna Owens & Christa Brown-Sanford