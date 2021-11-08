Eastbound US 60 closed at night between Gilbert and Greenfield roads (Monday, Nov. 8)

PHOENIX – Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed tonight (Monday, Nov. 8) between Gilbert and Greenfield roads in the East Valley for roadway maintenance.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, including eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) while the following closure is in place for pavement sweeping:

Eastbound US 60 closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads from 8 p.m. tonight (Monday) to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9). Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. DETOUR: Traffic exiting at Gilbert Road can detour overnight on either eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note: Additional nighttime restrictions will be scheduled if necessary.

The eastbound US 60 pavement will be swept for dust and other small debris following weekend work to remove worn asphalt pavement. The Arizona Department of Transportation is removing the worn pavement to provide a smoother riding surface. A closure of westbound US 60 between Greenfield and Gilbert roads is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15) for asphalt pavement removal.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.