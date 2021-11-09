1Path Partners With Palo Alto Networks On Enterprise-Grade Security For SMBs & Remote Workers
1Path announced today that they've been selected as one of the 1st MSPs to partner with Palo Alto Networks to offer the new Okyo™ Garde cybersecurity solution.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Path, a leading Managed IT Services Providers, announced today that they have been selected as one of the first MSPs to partner with Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, to offer the new Okyo™ Garde cybersecurity solution.
Back in September, Palo Alto Networks unveiled the Okyo Garde, a new cybersecurity offering that combines hardware, software, and security services into one simple subscription. The premium mesh-enabled Wi-Fi 6 system is tailored for small businesses and hybrid workplaces where security for remote employees is a top priority.
With more than 2 out of 3 small businesses in the U.S. expected to experience a cyberattack within the next year, the Okyo Garde is designed to give small businesses without dedicated IT support unparalleled threat protection. The service can even be managed through a user-friendly mobile application.
Starting in November 2021, 1Path will offer Okyo Garde to its established client network. 1Path’s technology and procurement expertise will help serve thousands of small businesses, while Palo Alto Networks adds the industry-leading security capabilities. This partnership is intended to help small businesses reduce overhead costs and buttress security while streamlining purchases.
“When everyone was in-office, we could rely on that top-of-the-line firewall sitting in the other room,” said Luca Jacobellis, President of 1Path’s Managed Services division. “But as soon as we transitioned to work-from-home, employees lost that protection. They were accessing critical business data from unsecure, possibly corrupted public routers. And that expensive firewall that the company had invested in? It was only filtering in-office traffic. With the Okyo Garde, organizations can rest a little easier knowing that their perimeter defense now extends beyond their office walls and into the homes of every one of their employees.”
Okyo Garde includes the malware and ransomware technology that can protect small businesses and remote employees who are still relying on public routers. With vulnerabilities identified in 5 out of 6 today’s public routers, and with more organizations transitioning to hybrid workplaces, now is the time to add this critical layer of security.
"We are undergoing a paradigm shift in how small businesses need to address security," said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "The channel will be instrumental in bringing innovative offers like Okyo Garde to businesses that require cost-effective and advanced security with a simple management experience. As we move into this new market, we're delighted to collaborate with Ingram Micro, a partner with world-class capabilities to deliver network and technology expertise to a wide array of partners that reach our target markets."
1Path plans to unveil the new Okyo Garde on their upcoming Cardinal Points webinar with Palo Alto Thursday November 11th at 11am EST. Register for the event plus an in-depth Q & A session here.
The Okyo Garde is available now for pre-order through 1Path, with shipments expected to start soon.
1Path is a true end-to-end IT provider with over 15-years of experience. Whether you’re looking for Outsourced Managed Services, Cyber Security, Cloud Solutions, Workplace Technologies, or Project Management, 1Path helps organizations across the U.S. navigate technology with confidence. For more information, visit www.1path.com
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Their mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. They help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.
Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, Okyo, Okyo Garde, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
