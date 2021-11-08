Westminster - MV Crash Jacksonville

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B104931                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/08/21 at 0746 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Jacksonville, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 112

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brent Thomas

AGE: 67     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and passenger side contact damage, water damage

to interior

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/08/21, at approximately 0746 Vermont State Police responded to a single

vehicle crash located on VT RT 100 at the intersection with Vermont Route 112 in

Jacksonville, VT.

 

Investigation revealed that the operator, Brent Thomas, 67, experienced a

medical event while traveling on VT RT 100.  Due to this, Thomas failed to

navigate a right hand corner, instead continuing straight.  In doing so, the

vehicle, a 2012 Subaru Legacy, partially struck the side of a commercial &

residential building as well as a retaining wall, before crashing into a stream.

 

Fire and Rescue were able to safely remove Thomas as well as a juvenile

passenger from the vehicle and waterway.  No injuries were sustained from the

crash. 

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

