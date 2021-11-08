Westminster - MV Crash Jacksonville
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B104931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/08/21 at 0746 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Jacksonville, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 112
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brent Thomas
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and passenger side contact damage, water damage
to interior
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/08/21, at approximately 0746 Vermont State Police responded to a single
vehicle crash located on VT RT 100 at the intersection with Vermont Route 112 in
Jacksonville, VT.
Investigation revealed that the operator, Brent Thomas, 67, experienced a
medical event while traveling on VT RT 100. Due to this, Thomas failed to
navigate a right hand corner, instead continuing straight. In doing so, the
vehicle, a 2012 Subaru Legacy, partially struck the side of a commercial &
residential building as well as a retaining wall, before crashing into a stream.
Fire and Rescue were able to safely remove Thomas as well as a juvenile
passenger from the vehicle and waterway. No injuries were sustained from the
crash.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658