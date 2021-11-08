Submit Release
DPS revokes explosives license of Castleton quarry proprietor

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

Department of Public Safety revokes explosives license of Castleton quarry proprietor

 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, Nov. 8, 2021) — The Vermont Department of Public Safety has revoked the explosives license issued to the proprietor of a Castleton slate quarry where a blasting operation this summer propelled rocks onto surrounding properties.

 

The blasting operation occurred July 16. According to investigation by the Department of Public Safety, including the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Vermont State Police, assisted by the Castleton Police Department, residents living near the quarry on Blissville Road were not given adequate notice in advance of the operation; no blasting mat was used; and the explosion ejected rocks from the quarry onto multiple adjacent properties, doing damage to one home, and posing a risk to public safety.

 

Under Vermont law, the commissioner of Public Safety may issue an explosives license to applicants who meet certain qualifications, including demonstrated competence in the handling and use of explosives. Based on the July 16 blasting operation, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling determined that the quarry’s proprietor, David Camara Jr., does not meet the standard to handle and use explosives safely, and accordingly the commissioner revoked Mr. Camara Jr.’s explosives license. The decision was communicated to Mr. Camara Jr. in a letter dated Oct. 29.

 

According to the letter, the applicant may pursue a pathway to future licensure if he pursues agreed-upon training and examination to demonstrate competency. The statute also provides the applicant 15 days to appeal the decision.

 

Commissioner Schirling’s letter is available at this link. The department is unable to provide further comment at this time.

 

