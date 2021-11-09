Dr. Zak El-Ramly of ZE PowerGroup Inc. Selected as 2021 S&P Global Platts’s Global Energy Awards Finalist
Winners to be Announced December 9th at a Black-Tie Gala in New York CityRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 9, 2021, Richmond, B.C., Canada - Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President & CEO of ZE PowerGroup Inc. has been announced a finalist in the 23rd annual Global Energy Awards today by S&P Global Platts.
Dr. Zak El-Ramly, ZE PowerGroup Inc., is a contender for the Lifetime Achievement Award. He is the founder, President and CEO of ZE, a global company that has been on the leading edge of enterprise data management for over 26 years. Known as a true pioneer in the data management industry, he boasts 50 years’ worth of experience and an undying passion for excellence that paved the way for the multi-award-winning enterprise data management platform, ZEMA™.
Dr. El-Ramly is also the founder of ZE Power Engineering Inc., which has become one of Western Canada’s largest utilities, telecommunications, and project management engineering firms and a key provider of services to BC Hydro.
Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes and highlights achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories spanning the entire energy complex.
With Dr. El-Ramly’s vision and guidance, ZEMA collects and handles data from over 1,300 energy, commodity, and financial market data providers and sources worldwide, including S & P Global Platts. The software solution has push or pull-based integration methods to 3rd party systems and solutions which can be scheduled or be event-driven. It is indeed a revolutionary data automation product in the industry.
Dr. El-Ramly is also a published author of two books: Zakisms: Life, Simply Stated (2015) and Zakisms: Reflection on Business (2017), as well as multitude of technical papers. Moreover, he has built an innovative private cloud solution called ZE Cloud. Managing extremely high-volume data aggregation, this private cloud offering, or platform, comprises Hosted Services and Managed Services.
Furthermore, Dr. El-Ramly participates in multiple programs to help the local communities and charities by having a philanthropic approach. With the ZE Cares program, he provides support to a variety of local and international causes.
ZE has been recognized with over 50 international and national awards so far. In a data-driven age, Dr. El-Ramly's efforts stand out in its breadth of data collection and robust functionality in automating critical business processes while reducing customers’ operational costs. He has achieved business excellence over the last 45+ years, evident through his leadership, mentorship, and strategic vision of providing best-in-class professional services and developing technologically unique and sophisticated solutions to facilitate competitive market operation.
Jenny Salinas, Vice President, Marketing, S&P Global Platts, commented, “This year’s complement of 196 finalists truly indicates the outstanding innovation and supreme leadership occurring in so many sectors across our industries. Companies are tackling critical issues, such as emissions control, digitization, investment to improve the quality of life, and more. We are proud to honor these individuals and companies on their achievements.”
The Global Energy Awards’ independent panel of esteemed judges will select winners for each award category from the corresponding group of finalists. The ‘Energy Company of the Year’ will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.
The ‘Climate Leader Award-Power’ is unique as its finalists and winner are selected by S&P Global Sustainable1, which measures the public disclosure of global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidcap Index and the annual research engagement of S&P Global Trucost.
The winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala on December 9th in New York City. This year, the event will be held in person at Cipriani Wall Street and will follow all COVID-related guidelines. 400 energy, financial, and business executives are expected to attend the event.
To view the complete list of Award categories and finalists, as well as more information on the Awards and upcoming ceremony, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com.
