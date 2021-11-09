BCMstrategy, Inc. Releases Digital Currency Public Policy Volatility Signals Powered by PolicyScopeTM Alternate Data

BCMstrategy, Inc. at the Singapore Fintech Festival launches quantitative volatility signals regarding CBDC and cryptocurrency official sector policy activity.

The cryptocurrency sector is uniquely exposed to public policy risk. DCVS 1 and DCVS 2 enable investors and strategists to make data-driven decisions and implement more meaningful nowcasting.”
— Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc. today launched the first signals of public policy volatility focused on digital currency issues: DCVS 1 and DCVS 2. Both signals are drawn from data generated by BCMstrategy, Inc.’s award-winning platform that converts the words of the public policy process into numbers using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation objectively and daily.

• Digital Currency Volatility Signal 1 (DCVS 1) delivers to market participants and global strategists daily signals of public policy action regarding cryptocurrency policy. Recent backtests confirmed that BCMstrategy, Inc.’s delivers to investors between 10 days and 22 days of advance notice regarding BitCoin price movements over a two year period (2019-2020). Additional anticipatory volatility signals related to cryptocurrency issues were also identified within the VIX and sectoral S&P market benchmarks.

• Digital Currency Volatility Signal 2 (DCVS 2) delivers to market participants and global strategists daily signals of public policy action regarding central bank digital currency policy.

The two datasets can be combined to deliver superior visibility into strategic public policy shifts regarding both private and sovereign issuers of digital currencies. Both are available for immediate delivery via API.

“It is no secret that the cryptocurrency sector is uniquely exposed to public policy risk,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “We expect competition among private and sovereign currency issuers will continue to intensify over the next 18-24 months. DCVS 1 and DCVS 2 enable investors and strategists to make data-driven decisions and implement more meaningful nowcasting effective immediately.”

The announcement was made at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Banca d’Italia G20 Techsprint 2021 booth, during a presentation for BCMstrategy, Inc.’s award-winning climate finance dashboard solution (CRRM3)

About the PolicyScopeTM Digital Currency Data: The PolicyScopeTM lexicon currently incorporates 128 technical terms which have been mapped to economic sectors using 4-digit NAICS codes. Daily quantitative generation covers global activity from leading national and international policymakers as well as media activity. All language generating the quantitative data is stored, creating a highly curated and targeted data lake of language suitable for use as training data in machine learning and artificial intelligence frameworks generating predictive analytics.

About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, risk managers, and geopolitical strategists manage information overload and make better decisions faster through advanced technology that distinguishes between the noise of the daily news cycle and strategically important geopolitical and regulatory policy developments. The company quantifies public policy risks using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation without using sentiment analysis. The complete dataset is available to institutional investors in .csv format through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point (https://eap.bloomberg.com/catalogs/bbg/products/BCMStrategiesPolicyScopeEdition1). Signals (including DCVS 1 and DCVS 2) are delivered by BCMstrategy, Inc. via API. For more information, please visit: https://www.bcmstrategy2.com/. ###

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


BCMstrategy, Inc. is bringing the data revolution to policy intelligence. The company helps sophisticated investors tackle information overload and acquire strategic insight regarding public policy trends using concrete, transparent, objective data so that investors can act faster, more efficiently, smarter, and more strategically. This is accomplished by using 9+ layers of patented, automated analysis and 900+ lexicon terms which have been mapped to 400+ industry sectors and 9 asset classes. Strategic partners include Bloomberg and Dow Jones. The entire data set, mapped to NAICS industry sectors, is available through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.

