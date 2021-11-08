Rebar and Zesty.io Partner to Bring Digital Content Innovation to Global Enterprises

Zesty.io and Rebar Announce DXP Agency Partnership

Zesty.io and Rebar Solutions today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed digital experiences and strategy to brands across the globe.

Rebar’s success using Zesty.io with Singlife is a testament to how they utilize the power of Zesty to gain a competitive advantage in time to market and reduced total cost of ownership.” — Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales at Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the hybrid Digital Experience Manager (DXP) that deploys, adapts, and scales natively, and Rebar Solutions, Inc., a Filipino tech company that creates creative digital solutions tailored to empower company processes and decisions today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed digital experiences and strategy to brands across the globe.

“We are very excited to announce this partnership as it enables us to serve global brands using Zesty.io from the Philippines,” says Jomar Bernedo, CEO of Rebar. “The partnership has been great, and the platform is reliable and scalable, so we have complete confidence when using Zesty.io on behalf of our clients.”

Zesty.io aligns with Rebar’s mission to equip companies and social enterprises with sound technology consultancy services, driving better business decisions. Zesty.io, a flexible SaaS Digital Experience Platform, provides agencies like Rebar with development flexibility, easy content authoring, and intuitive tooling with a low learning curve, ultimately fueling faster-to-market solutions that appeal to brands in today’s ever changing business environment.

The companies’ partnership has already been proven with global insurance company Singlife. Rebar was tasked with building Singlife’s website, marketing their new expansion to serve the Philippines. Starting from scratch with a new CMS, Rebar was still able to deliver a brand new, beautifully designed site ahead of schedule. “It took us just five weeks to complete the project. Completed as planned and projected,” remarks Bernedo. After a year on Zesty.io, Singlife has sustained a 185% increase in traffic at 100% uptime.

“Rebar’s success using Zesty.io with Singlife is a testament to how their agency has been able to utilize the power of Zesty to gain a competitive advantage in time to market and reduced total cost of ownership,” says Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales at Zesty.io. “Their team is extremely talented and organized, and we’re excited to engage in this partnership to continue serving the brands across the globe eager to use Zesty.io.”

For more information, please read the joint case study.

About Zesty.io

Zesty.io is a globally available Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that can deploy, adapt, and scale itself via its native cloud service WebEngine, a template-driven platform that instantly deploys to global CDNs.

With automatic page builds and instant server-side rendering, Zesty.io enables brands including Sony and Rocket League to natively create and preview content, push code to staging environments, and deploy globally, all from the same platform.

Visit Zesty.io to learn more.

About Rebar

Rebar Solutions, Inc. plans, designs, and develops cutting-edge creative digital solutions tailored to empower company processes and decision.

With a range of services from custom solutions, consultancy services, data analytics, hosting solutions, and staff augmentation, Rebar provides value to businesses through the technology they have created.

Visit Rebar to learn more.