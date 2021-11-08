The Way Church Denham Springs Launches New Website
The Way Church of Denham Springs has announced that they have launched a new website to serve their community better.
The church does not exist solely for the people who come, but for getting outside of our four walls to reach the Denham Springs community around us.”DENHAM SPRINGS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way Church of Denham Springs has announced that they have launched a new website to serve their community better.
— David Annison - Associate Pastor at The Way Church Denham Springs
Their new website was redeveloped by BlakSheep Creative, a digital marketing agency located in Denham Springs specializing in churches and small businesses.
The company's goal is to create easy access for people to learn what is happening at the church and how they can get involved with ministries and events.
This newly redesigned website features an events calendar and locations of their house churches for people to join.
David Annison, the Associate Pastor at The Way Church of Denham Springs, said, "We believe having a website will help people learn about the things going on at The Way. We also wanted to make it easier for visitors and new members to find out where we are from our website rather than searching all over social media."
"The new website design allows us to engage in our community more closely," said Annison. "We are grateful to be working with such an amazing organization as BlakSheep Creative."
BlakSheep Creative, the digital marketing agency that developed this new website for The Way Church of Denham Springs, is a Denham Springs, LA digital marketing agency specializing in churches and small businesses.
With over two decades of experience, they strive to provide their clients with the best digital marketing services for websites and email marketing, social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and local search marketing.
For more information about BlakSheep Creative's work for churches and small businesses, visit their website at blaksheepcreative.com.
The Way Church of Denham Springs is a bible-based church located in Denham Springs, Louisiana, just outside Baton Rouge. They are committed to loving people and making disciples through their local house churches. They meet at two locations:
- The Denham Springs Campus at 9270 Cockerham Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726
- The Livingston Campus at 34343 Weiss Rd. Walker, LA 70785
They are passionate about seeing people come to Jesus, grow in their faith, and then go to the ends of the earth.
Their mission statement reads:
"We are committed to seeing people having a relationship with Christ that is characterized by intentional daily devotion and unwavering commitment.
As believers, we strive to be connected to one another for the growth of the Body of Christ through worshipping together in our homes.
The church does not exist solely for the people who come, but for getting outside of our four walls to reach the Denham Springs community around us."
To get more information about the events, ministries, and activities happening at one of The Way Church of Denham Springs' locations, visit their website at thewaychurchds.com or follow them on social media.
Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 225-505-3834
clint@clintsanchez.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other