Sampford Advisors represents Adaptive Corporation in sale to TriMech

Sampford Advisors Logo

First transaction out of the new US office location deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s IT Services capabilities and expands its North American coverage.

Announcing our first deal out of our new Austin office is an exciting landmark for us and we look forward to many more!” — Mike Lambrix, Managing Director

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media, and telecom companies, has acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Adaptive Corporation in its sale to TriMech.

Headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, Adaptive Corporation is a leading digital to physical product lifecycle solutions provider with strengths in advanced computer-aided design and simulation, product lifecycle management, and metrology. Adaptive Corporation works with customers in several end markets including Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation and Automotive to help streamline business processes and reduce costs associated with brining new products to market.

TriMech, based in Richmond, Virginia, is a provider of IT engineering and software services, with expertise in computer-aided design, additive manufacturing, and engineering software for a number of industries. The acquisition of Adaptive Corporation will help TriMech better serve their clients with a wider portfolio of solutions and deeper industry expertise. Wayne Tanner, Adaptive Corporation’s President, will serve as General Manager of Adaptive – A TriMech Company.

This important transaction represents the first deal out of Sampford’s new US-based office in Austin and seventh deal for the firm in 2021. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with all parties involved in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other adviser. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.