Sampford Advisors represents Adaptive Corporation in sale to TriMech
First transaction out of the new US office location deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s IT Services capabilities and expands its North American coverage.
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media, and telecom companies, has acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Adaptive Corporation in its sale to TriMech.
Headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, Adaptive Corporation is a leading digital to physical product lifecycle solutions provider with strengths in advanced computer-aided design and simulation, product lifecycle management, and metrology. Adaptive Corporation works with customers in several end markets including Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation and Automotive to help streamline business processes and reduce costs associated with brining new products to market.
TriMech, based in Richmond, Virginia, is a provider of IT engineering and software services, with expertise in computer-aided design, additive manufacturing, and engineering software for a number of industries. The acquisition of Adaptive Corporation will help TriMech better serve their clients with a wider portfolio of solutions and deeper industry expertise. Wayne Tanner, Adaptive Corporation’s President, will serve as General Manager of Adaptive – A TriMech Company.
This important transaction represents the first deal out of Sampford’s new US-based office in Austin and seventh deal for the firm in 2021. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with all parties involved in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.
About Sampford Advisors:
Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other adviser. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.
