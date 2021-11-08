MEDIA ALERT: Tsp. Baking Company to be awarded Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year award on Nov. 12

November 08, 2021

Las Vegas, Nev. -

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and Made in Nevada will be recognizing the first Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year on Nov. 12, 2021.

The award recognizes the extraordinary work done by agriculture, food and beverage industries in Nevada. Out of the 27 businesses nominated throughout Nevada, Tsp. Baking Company was selected by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada.

This media opportunity will include remarks from members of the NDA and Made in Nevada and elected officials have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Who: The Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada recognizing Tsp. Baking Company

What: 2021 Nevada Food and Beverage Small Business Award ceremony and media opportunity

Where: Tsp. Baking Company 6120 N Decatur Blvd #103 North Las Vegas, NV 89130

When: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Agenda:

Welcome

Present award to Tsp. Baking Company

Remarks