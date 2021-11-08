MEDIA ALERT: Tsp. Baking Company to be awarded Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year award on Nov. 12
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and Made in Nevada will be recognizing the first Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year on Nov. 12, 2021.
The award recognizes the extraordinary work done by agriculture, food and beverage industries in Nevada. Out of the 27 businesses nominated throughout Nevada, Tsp. Baking Company was selected by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada.
This media opportunity will include remarks from members of the NDA and Made in Nevada and elected officials have been invited to attend the ceremony.
Who: The Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada recognizing Tsp. Baking Company
What: 2021 Nevada Food and Beverage Small Business Award ceremony and media opportunity
Where: Tsp. Baking Company 6120 N Decatur Blvd #103 North Las Vegas, NV 89130
When: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Agenda:
- Welcome
- Present award to Tsp. Baking Company
- Remarks
About the Nevada Department of Agriculture
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) mission is to preserve, protect and promote Nevada’s agriculture. The department has 150 dedicated employees providing services in its five divisions, Administration, Animal Industry, Consumer Equitability, Food and Nutrition, and Plant Industry. The department’s $232 million budget facilitates regulatory and administrative work in agriculture and food manufacturing industries, protecting public and environmental health and worker safety, and providing food distribution and oversight for the United States Department of Agriculture’s school and community nutrition programs.