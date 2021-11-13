Tsp. Baking Company named 2021 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

November 12, 2021

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada, presented the 2021 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year award to North Las Vegas bakery Tsp. Baking Company.

“Tsp. Baking Company exemplifies why Nevada’s agriculture, food and beverage small businesses are essential to our state,” said NDA Senior Trade Officer, Dillon Davidson. “In the award’s inaugural year, we are excited to showcase an esteemed small business and celebrate them for their creativity, as well as for the important role they play in our community and economy.”

The award recognizes the extraordinary work done by agriculture, food and beverage industries in Nevada. Tsp. Baking Company was selected out of 27 businesses, by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada, to receive this year’s award. Nominations for Tsp. Baking Company recognized them as a military and woman-owned business, noted their over 200% growth in sales because of their strategic use of the social media platform Tik Tok, along with their charitable contributions supporting children, schools and military-focused organizations throughout Nevada.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of North Las Vegas, and I am thrilled to have Tsp. Baking Company in our community. This is a well-deserved award,” said North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

The award ceremony, held at Tsp. Baking Company, was attended by North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, a representative from U.S. Representative Steven Horsford’s office, Senate Regional Representative Jermareon Williams with U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen's office, southern Nevada Deputy Secretary of State Gail Anderson, and Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. Tsp. Baking Company received the award in time for their fifth anniversary, marked on Nov. 11. Owner and baker Kari Garcia shared, “It’s great to be here and to represent Nevada.”

