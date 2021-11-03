10 Nevada women food and beverage entrepreneurs selected for business accelerator program

November 03, 2021

SPARKS, Nev. -

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of 10 Nevada women for the Farm2Food Accelerator program, kicking off Nov. 3, 2021. This workforce development program is designed to help women farmers and entrepreneurs with food or beverage products, or product ideas, expand into new markets. This is a new and exciting program for Nevada agriculture and a way to provide women entrepreneurs with the tools and training they need to take their businesses to the next level.

“The women selected come from all over the state, producing a variety of specialty crops used to make products such as jams, dried culinary herbs, mushroom jerky, hot sauce and wine,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “This program will support these women running small businesses to grow their operations, develop new business strategies and increase their chance of success.”

Selected participants will join women from Oregon and Washington for a 15-week online program at no cost, thanks to funds made available through the Nevada Specialty Crop Block Grant program. The program will provide women with the opportunity to:

Gain knowledge and tools related to food safety, product development, marketing and more

Connect with a community of women farmers, food entrepreneurs and food experts to exchange ideas and meet peers in other states

Launch a new value-added food or beverage product or enhance an existing product

“Workforce development opportunities are important for every industry and sector, but especially for those that are underrepresented, like women in farming,” said Governor Sisolak. “We are excited see the impact of this program on our food and beverage industries and hope to bring a larger program like this to Nevada.”

The Farm2Food Accelerator program focuses on supporting women farmers who grow specialty crops for a value-added food or beverage product or those who source specialty crop ingredients in the products they make. The USDA definition of specialty crops includes fruits, vegetables, honey, tree nuts, dried fruits, culinary herbs and spices, and a value-added product is defined as a product that has changed in its physical state or form, such as milling wheat for flour or making strawberries into jam.

Applicants accepted into 2022 program include:

Cortney Bloomer, Rural Health & Nutrition Initiative, Dayton, Nev.

Stacy Fisk, Fisk Farm Herbs, Fallon, Nev.

Teri & Megan Harasha , Jazi’s Greens, Carson City, Nev.

Lyndsey T. Langsdale, Reno Food Systems, Reno, Nev.

Crystal Leon, The Radish Hotel, Sparks, Nev.

Leslie Lotspeich, Lotspeich Family Farm, Deeth, Nev.

Eva Sara Luna, Desert Moon Farms, LLC, N. Las Vegas, Nev.

Sara Thomas, NO BS Farm, Fernley, Nev.

Evelynn Thompson, Zoot Poultry Company, Spring Creek, Nev.

Betsy L. Whipple, River Ranch Vineyard, Hiko, Nev.

Visit f2faccelerator.org/nv-program to learn more about the program or to watch for information on future programs.

About the Nevada Department of Agriculture

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) mission is to preserve, protect and promote Nevada’s agriculture. The department has 150 dedicated employees providing services in its five divisions, Administration, Animal Industry, Consumer Equitability, Food and Nutrition, and Plant Industry. The department’s $232 million budget facilitates regulatory and administrative work in agriculture and food manufacturing industries, protecting public and environmental health and worker safety, and providing food distribution and oversight for the United States Department of Agriculture’s school and community nutrition programs.

About the NASDA Foundation

NASDA Foundation is the only educational and research organization that directly serves state departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. The Foundation focuses on education, outreach and research that galvanize the agricultural industry. NASDA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The mission of the NASDA Foundation is to advance agriculture to shape a changing world. We carry out this mission by working with state departments of agriculture on regional and national programs that 1) Connects farmers to new markets, 2) Inspires change across the supply chain, and 3) Empowers diverse farmers & agricultural leaders to reach their dreams.

###