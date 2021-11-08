Quantum Assurance International Announces their new VP of Product and Technology, Harsha Patnam
Harsha Patnam, VP of Product and Technology at Quantum will empower Quantum independent insurance agents with future-forward technology products.
I am excited to be a part of Quantum and help shape the future of insurance that is empowered with the right technology and easy to use products.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Harsha Patnam has taken on an executive role as their VP of Product and Technology. Harsha’s new role as VP of Product and Technology will empower Quantum independent insurance agents with future-forward technology products that are easy to use, reliable, and secure. These tools will be custom developed to cater to the needs of Quantum independent insurance agents and play a significant role in achieving Quantum's corporate vision.
Prior to Quantum, Harsha spent 15 years in the P&C Insurance space in various capacities, primarily helping build technology products for the independent insurance agent world. His journey started as a developer building carrier integration, managing carrier relationships in a technical capacity, and leading a team of developers. Through his unique abilities and customer-first mindset, he was able to carve out and execute several technologies and product roadmaps. In addition to managing a suite of products, Harsha also played a crucial role with many national accounts that include carrier overflow businesses and Insurtech companies in a consulting role. Most recently he was working at an Insurtech startup as Director of Product Management.
“Quantum is on a mission to democratize insurance and help the independent insurance agent channel compete effectively and efficiently against the incumbent players, captive markets, and direct-to-consumer brands. I spent the last 15 years building technology and products that have helped thousands of independent insurance agents. The insurance industry has been playing catch-up with technology all along and now is the time to change the narrative and challenge the legacy players and products.” says Harsha Patnam, VP of Product and Technology, Quantum Assurance. “It has never been more obvious that the role of the independent agent as a trusted advisor to the consumers is crucial. I am excited to be a part of Quantum and help shape the future of insurance that is empowered with the right technology and easy to use products.”
“I am thrilled to have Harsha joining the Quantum team. As a leading insurance technologist, Harsha is uniquely equipped to understand and bridge the gaps between agents and clients. As VP of Product and Technology, Harsha’s teams will be creating and enhancing proprietary technology to help agents run more effective operations while meeting clients needs into the future. Insurance is changing dramatically and Quantum is committed to leading the way for its agents, clients, and carriers.” – Justin Eggar, CEO at Quantum Assurance.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
