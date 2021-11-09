Ken Johnson Named National Spokesperson for the 54 Day Challenge
Former Indianapolis Colts chaplain to bring message of unity to compassion movement
But we are better together so let’s all come together – black and white, rich and poor, young and old – to show compassion and let our lives speak love, hope and unity.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 54 Day Challenge, an individual campaign of compassion designed to bring social unity and transformation across the country, has named Ken Johnson as its national spokesperson. Johnson is an acclaimed author, pastor, and motivational speaker who served as the chaplain of the Indianapolis Colts for 30 years. He is currently the pastor of New Heights Church – a multicultural, multiethnic, multigenerational church in Indianapolis.
— Ken Johnson
According to Johnson, the purpose of the 54 Day Challenge is consistent with his life mission to encourage individuals to rise above circumstances, come together in unity, and help change their world. “As the Colts chaplain, I spent a lot of time galvanizing guys to play on the field. But the real mark of success is how you use your life off the field to help others.” He sees the 54 Day Challenge as an opportunity to address the division and strife facing Indianapolis and other cities around the country. “Right now, we have so much violence, hatred, and separatism. But we are better together so let’s all come together – black and white, rich and poor, young and old – to show compassion and let our lives speak love, hope and unity.”
The 54 Day Challenge will run from Thanksgiving Day to MLK Day and is open to anyone who wants to make a positive impact in the lives of others and their communities. Individuals sign up at www.54days.us and commit to embracing an intentional life of compassion for those fifty-four days. Participants will be able to share their stories of compassion and impact on social media. A Celebration of Compassion will be held in Indianapolis on January 17, 2022 and live streamed across the country. 54 Days represents both the number of days between Thanksgiving and MLK Day and the 54th anniversary of the year of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s death.
The New Heights Church will host a kickoff luncheon for the 54 Day Challenge in the Indianapolis area on November 15th. The church is located at 465 E. 86th St.
The 54 Day Challenge an initiative of Beyond This and Faith Academics. For more information, please visit www.54days.us.
###
About Beyond This
Beyond This is an Indiana-based non-profit organization that provides mentoring and life coaching for students and adults through a unique assessment tool and curriculum. More information can be found at www.beyoundthis.net.
About Faith Academics, LLC
Faith Academics is an education management organization that supports online learning through its unique FaithPrep model that helps students pursue their life calling and impact the world as servant learners. Its initial project is the FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, a full-time private online school for grades K-12. More information can be found at www.faithprep.com.
Todd Melloh
Beyond This
+1 317-417-3525
email us here