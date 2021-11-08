Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B303123
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 1, 2021 / 1221 hours
STREET: VT RT 7A
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Mountain Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy, cool.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David LaFontaine
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front end and passenger side of vehicle.
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 1, 2021, at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT RT 7A, in the Town of Arlington.
Initial investigation revealed that Operator #1 (LaFontaine) was operating Vehicle #1 travelling northbound on VT RT 7A when he became distracted and operated Vehicle #1 off the east side of the roadway, coming to a position of uncontrolled rest.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Arlington Fire Department.
Vehicle #1 was towed away from the scene due to disabling damage.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
