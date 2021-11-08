Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B303123

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 1, 2021 / 1221 hours

STREET: VT RT 7A

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Mountain Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy, cool.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David LaFontaine

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front end and passenger side of vehicle.

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 1, 2021, at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT RT 7A, in the Town of Arlington.

Initial investigation revealed that Operator #1 (LaFontaine) was operating Vehicle #1 travelling northbound on VT RT 7A when he became distracted and operated Vehicle #1 off the east side of the roadway, coming to a position of uncontrolled rest.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Arlington Fire Department.

Vehicle #1 was towed away from the scene due to disabling damage.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.