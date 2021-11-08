DOWNTOWN DORAL CULTURE AND ARTS FOUNDATION PRESENTS DORAL LIVE AN ALL-STAR OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES DECEMBER 3 – 19
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild And Swingin’ Holiday Party! will join the Downtown Doral Holiday Fest line up at Doral LIVE this December! More at bit.ly/DDholidayfest
Cuban-American soprano Elizabeth Caballero and pianist Shelly Berg, the multi GRAMMY nominee and celebrated Dean of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami both join Doral LIVE this December! Tickets at bit.ly/DDholidayfest
Diverse Schedule of 11 Performances include: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Arturo Sandoval, Elizabeth Caballero with Shelly Berg and more at www.bit.ly/DDholidayfestDORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Downtown Doral Culture and Arts Foundation (DDCAF) is pleased to announce the debut of DORAL LIVE, a three-week all-star outdoor concert series showcasing a stellar diverse roster of national touring artists and beloved South Florida cultural organizations. The concert series is the centerpiece of Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, Miami’s newest family-friendly arts experience this holiday season.
The stellar line-up for opening weekend features the The Miami City Ballet’s RADIANCE on December 3rd and 4th with The Joey Alexander Trio on Sunday, December 5th. Highlighting the second weekend of performances are Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild And Swingin’ Holiday Party!, Jazz impresario Arturo Sandoval, and an evening with Cuban-American soprano Elizabeth Caballero and pianist Shelly Berg, the multi GRAMMY nominee and celebrated Dean of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. The final weekend opens with beloved Miami instrumental ensemble Nu Deco Ensemble followed by Flamenco Intimo, a Flamenco suite created by Siudy Garrido with original music by composer/guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz. The weekend continues with a performance by world renowned vocal play ensemble Naturally 7, A Creole Christmas with Etienne Charles, and a special evening of holiday music with bluegrass legend Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan.
“The Doral LIVE performance series captures the diversity of our community through music and dance, states Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developer of Downtown Doral. “We invite everyone in Miami this December to stop by our community to enjoy these great performances under the stars.”
TICKETING AND PACKAGES
Multi-show packages for Doral LIVE are on sale now—3-show and 5-show packages are available, along with special pricing for families. Single tickets start at $37. More information is available at https://luxdoral.com/holiday-festival.
MEDIA: Artist images can be accessed via following link: https://codina.egnyte.com/fl/ritNWUGSEU
MORE ABOUT DORAL LIVE AND DOWNTOWN DORAL HOLIDAY FEST
Doral LIVE is curated and produced by the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. DORAL LIVE is the centerpiece of Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, Miami’s family-friendly, outdoor arts experience this holiday season.
The festival is presented by the Downtown Doral Culture and Arts Foundation (DDCAF) and will run from Thursday, December 3rd through Sunday, December 19th outdoors at Downtown Doral Park.
LOCATION: Downtown Doral Park- 8395 NW 53rd St, Doral, FL 33166
For more information on the Holiday Festival at Downtown Doral, visit www.bit.ly/DDholidayfest.
To learn more about Downtown Doral, follow @downtowndoral on Facebook and @downtowndorallife on Instagram or go to www.downtowndoral.com.
COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES
The Downtown Doral Arts and Culture Foundation is committed to providing a safe environment for artists and patrons. COVID protocols will be determined according to CDC and local health authority guidelines for outdoor events and will be communicated prior to the Festival’s opening.
Doral LIVE Concert Calendar
Miami City Ballet’s RADIANCE
Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th at 7:30 PM
Miami City Ballet’s extraordinary dancers shine in a dazzling program of five works featuring the sparkling show-stopper Rubies, the awe-inspiring pas de deux from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® starring the Sugarplum Fairy, and more.
Joey Alexander Trio
Sunday, December 5th at 7:00 PM
The youngest jazz musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award. “There has never been anyone … who could play like that at his age.” – Wynton Marsalis
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party
Friday, December 10th at 8:00 PM
For 28 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event.
Arturo Sandoval
Saturday, December 11th at 8:00 PM
A Cuban Jazz legend and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Sandoval has received 10 Grammy Awards, 6 Billboard Awards, and an Emmy Award for the original score he composed for the HBO movie about his life “For Love or Country.”
Elizabeth Caballero with Shelly Berg
Sunday, December 12th at 7:00 PM
The New York Times describes Elizabeth Caballero as a “plush-toned, expressive soprano” and The Wall Street Journal exclaims that “Ms. Caballero is a find: her opulent soprano rings freely and lyrically throughout her range.” An evening of Jazz with acclaimed pianist Shelly Berg.
Nu Deco Ensemble
Wednesday, December 15th at 7:30 PM
The New York Times has hailed Nu Deco Ensemble as a “Chamber orchestra for the 21st century”, Billboard has announced them as “Sonically Spellbinding” and Saratoga Living exclaimed them as “fiery, captivating and refreshingly original.”
Siudy Flamenco: Flamenco Intimo
Thursday, December 16th at 7:30 PM
Flamenco Intimo presents a journey through the diversity of colors, sensations, and emotions of a pure-rooted Flamenco, while at the same time remaining open to the present, a proper reading of the different styles of Flamenco dancing.
Naturally 7
Friday, December 17th at 8:00 PM
Naturally 7 is more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Their vocal choreography is so perfectly interwoven that they compelled the musical maestro himself, Quincy Jones, to declare them “The best a cappella group in the world!”
Etienne Charles: Creole Christmas
Saturday, December 18th at 8:00 PM
Hailed by The New York Times as “an auteur” and by JazzTimes as “A daring improviser who delivers with heart wrenching lyricism,” NPR’s All Things Considered calls Etienne, “a great young trumpeter…his records filter calypso, reggae and other Afro-Caribbean music into a modern jazz conception.”
Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan
Sunday, December 19th at 7:00 PM
Called “a vocalist of unerring instinct” by the New York Times, Aoife O’Donovan is one of the most sought-after vocalists and songwriters of her generation. Multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist.
(Please note: All events subject to change).
