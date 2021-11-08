HMS releases TimeControl 8.2, a multi-function timesheet update with significant new and enhanced features

HMS Software is a global thought- leader in timesheet management systems and has released TimeControl 8.2, with improvements for effective resource management.

Some clients have moved back to on-premise work. Some have a hybrid environment... In that kind of world, the flexibility of our TimeControl timesheet system has been particularly important.” — Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shift of workers to remote and hybrid work has made tracking an ever more critical business function. HMS Software, a leader in timesheet systems since the first commercial release of its TimeControl system in 1994 has just released TimeControl 8.2, an update to the TimeControl family of versions with significant new and enhanced functionality.

“We are seeing an ever changing workplace at the moment,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “Where last year was a year for many of our clients of change from on-premise to remote work, this year has been characterized by change, change, change. Some clients have moved back to on-premise work. Some have a hybrid environment of on-premise and hybrid time and some are shifting from one mix of environments to another as conditions change. In that kind of world, the flexibility of our TimeControl timesheet system has been particularly important.”

With the releases of TimeControl 8.2, HMS expands on the vision of a multi-purpose, highly adaptive timesheet environment first started with the release of TimeControl in 1994.

TimeControl version 8.2 includes new functionality for vacation request support, enhanced functionality for integration with Oracle’s Primavera EPPM and Primavera Pro, enhanced reporting options, numerous improvements to TimeControl Mobile, the free TimeControl app for iOS and Android as well as major enhancements to over 20 key features of the system.

Most significant are the under-the-cover improvements that will allow TimeControl Online, the TimeControl subscription service in the cloud to include TimeControl Project, a premium version of TimeControl that will be released in the next few weeks.

“We’re very proud of the work we’ve done on version 8.2,” says Vandersluis. “The work we’ve done has been designed with our client’s needs in mind."