N.D. Attorney General opinion: Nov. 8

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that city officials with the City of Oberon blatantly violated the open records laws when they failed to respond to a record request for three months after being contacted by this office, took a further three months to provide only partial records, and still have not provided the remaining records.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2021/OR-OM/2021-O-11.pdf

