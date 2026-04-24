Bismarck High School Newcomer Students Visit North Dakota Supreme Court

A group of 15 newcomer students from Bismarck High School visited the North Dakota Supreme Court on April 23, gaining firsthand exposure to the state’s judicial system as part of their social studies coursework.

The students, who are currently developing English proficiency at a beginning level, participated in the visit as part of an effort to extend learning beyond the classroom and into the community. The experience was designed to support both academic content and language development through real-world engagement.

During their visit to the Supreme Court, students observed the courtroom and learned about the role of the judiciary in North Dakota’s government. The setting provided opportunities to connect visual learning with emerging vocabulary, while also encouraging listening and speaking in an authentic environment.

The visit was part of a broader educational initiative that includes exploring key state institutions such as the North Dakota Heritage Center and the State Capitol. These experiences aim to help students build background knowledge, strengthen communication skills, and deepen their understanding of cultural and historical concepts.

Educators emphasized the importance of interactive, accessible learning opportunities for English learners. Visits like this one allow students to engage directly with civic institutions while practicing language skills in meaningful contexts.