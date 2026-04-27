U.S. District Court announces America's 250 Birthday Essay Contest.

The Federal Practice Committee for the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota, coordinated through the Civic Engagement Subcommittee, invites all North Dakota students, in grades 6 through 12, to participate in an essay contest about America’s 250 Birthday and the importance of our nation’s federal court system. This contest is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about our country’s history, gain interest in the federal court system, voice their opinions, and have an opportunity to win a $250 prize and receive recognition within their communities. For more information, view the attached flyer. View the flyer here: Download

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