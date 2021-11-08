A green 2000 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from Alder Brook Hill Rd in Franklin on the evening of Nov. 6, 2021. The vehicle was abandoned on the Eastbrook Road in Franklin at approximately 9:10 PM after going off the road and hitting a pole.

Trooper Einar Mattson of Troop J is looking for information about who may have taken the vehicle or who may have picked up the driver Sunday night in Franklin around 9:30-10:00 PM.

Anyone with information should call 207-973-3700 x. 9, and request Tpr. Mattson.