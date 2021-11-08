From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Monday, November 1, 2021 shortly before 7 a.m. Maine State Police responded to a two vehicle crash in Charleston. A 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by 44-year-old Peter Speed of Bradford was traveling southbound on Main Road when he failed to navigate a corner and crashed head-on into a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by 74-year-old Stephen Hurd of Corinth. Hurd was transported to Northern Light EMMC with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Speed was not injured in the crash.

Driver distraction is believe to be the cause of the crash which remains under investigation.

(Note: Story released Nov. 2, 2021, posted Nov. 7, 2021)