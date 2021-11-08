Portugal’s Expo Dubai 2020 pavilion already counts 42k plus visits on the very first month of the global exhibition.

Portugal’s Expo Dubai 2020 pavilion celebrates the world in a country Portugal’s Expo Dubai 2020 pavilion counts 42k plus visits on the very first month of the global exhibition.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world fair taking place in the Middle East and is expected to receive 25 million visitors from all over the world.

We are very excited with this start of the Expo 2020 Dubai, and we believe it is the perfect showcase to promote the external image of Portugal.” — General Commissioner and AICEP’s President, Luís Castro Henriques

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion already achieve the milestone of over 42.000 visitors in the first month of the exhibition opening, thus achieving the set goals for the launch of the concept in the first world fair ever hosted in the Middle East – The United Arab Emirates. With 192 country pavilions, Dubai’s Expo 2020 expects to receive over 25 million visitors until the end of the fair. The theme for the Portuguese pavilion is “The world in a country”, in a clear celebration on diversity, inclusion, collaboration and innovation, the true Portuguese and what the country believes to be the key for a brighter and more sustainable future.Another highlighted central topic is the celebration of the Portuguese language and culture, one of the most spoken in the world, with over 260 million citizens communicating in Portuguese. Tradition meets innovation and meets sustainability with the focus on the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign that is activated throughout the world in order to give the spotlight to Portuguese companies and brands, the commercial and industrial opportunity that Portugal offers and the sustainability and environmental standards that Portugal stands for.Outstanding gastronomy is a Portuguese must and all can enjoy and discover Portugal’s food in the Al-Lusitano restaurant, headed by Chef Chakall, already placed in the top 10 restaurants in the World Fair. This is the first restaurant concept in the UAE, and additional ones will open in the Emirates under the Al-Lusitano concept.The design and architecture planning of the pavilion is authored by Portuguese Architect Miguel Saraiva and its key inspiration is the Portuguese “Caravela”, the specific ship type that allowed the Portuguese navigators to travel by sea to the world 500 years ago and achieve the discovery of the Americas, the first transatlantic travels and the circum-navigation.“We are very excited with this start of the Expo 2020 Dubai, and we believe it is the perfect showcase to promote the external image of Portugal. The image of a modern and innovative country that surprises who gets to know us, an open and diverse country full of talent. We are confident that this Expo participation will be a success and that will bring new opportunities for Portugal.” states the General Commissioner for the Portugal Expo 2020 Dubai and AICEP’s President, Luís Castro Henriques.From culture to tourism, economy, science, research, brands and products, food and lifestyle, the Portugal Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion aims to showcase all, and there all can have a taste of what this outstanding country has to offer to the world.Follow all the agenda and planned activities in the Portuguese Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai in the official website portugalexpo2020dubai.pt and discover all that Portugal has to offer. In addition, discover all business opportunities, brands, industrial offer and why Portugal is one of the biggest world exporters of products and services in the AICEP Portugal Global USA website in portugalglobal-northamerica.com

