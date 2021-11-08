Mississippi Lottery Corporation Reaches $1 Billion in Gross Sales

Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars returned to the State

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) surpassed the $1 billion mark in gross sales last week, achieving this milestone in less than two years from the first day of sales.

With sales reaching this level, the MLC has been able to return nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to the State of Mississippi for roads, bridges and education since sales began Nov. 25, 2019.

“Reaching the $1 billion mark is an incredible accomplishment considering the challenges we all faced just three and a half months after we launched,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players have embraced our games, while our lottery retailers and vendors have worked hard to achieve this historic milestone for our organization and Mississippi.”

Dr. Mike McGrevey, chairman of the MLC Board of Directors, reiterated the success of reaching $1 billion in gross sales and the lottery’s continued success.

“Enthusiastic retailers, loyal players, dedicated Lottery employees and knowledgeable vendors have all contributed to the success of the MLC,” said Dr. McGrevey. “Given the achievements so far and the plans for the future, I sincerely believe the Mississippi Lottery will continue to be a winner for Mississippi.”

