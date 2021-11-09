New Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital Names Chief Executive Officer

Bridget Shaffer, CEO, Milwaukee Rehab Hospital

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield Hires Bridget Shaffer, MHA, MBA, RN, FACHE

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, has selected Bridget Shaffer to serve as the new hospital's CEO.

Shaffer has served as a leader and has opened three hospitals in her 28 years in healthcare. Her clinical expertise as a nurse has been the foundation for her leadership success in clinical, business, and marketing operations for inpatient and outpatient care sites across the Chicago and Milwaukee regions. Shaffer's nursing career began in perioperative services. She later held management positions in perioperative, emergency services, and ancillary clinical departments.

"Shaffer's strong clinical background coupled with her operational savvy in opening new builds made our decision easy to choose her as the CEO for Milwaukee Rehab. We feel very fortunate that we have found a leader who is grounded not only clinically but leverages a lean methodology and understands the construction process," said Anis Sabeti, Nobis Rehab Partners COO.

As the hospital construction is completed in the next few months, Shaffer is hiring her leadership team, collaborating with physician groups, area hospital providers, and people throughout the community around the rehab services most in need. Once the hospital team of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language therapists, nurses, and the support team are hired, Shaffer will guide the hospital team through the new hospital's opening with support from Nobis Rehab Partners. "I'm excited to build the hospital care team and leverage my previous experiences in opening a new rehab hospital to provide the best quality inpatient rehabilitation services to people in the Greenfield and Milwaukee communities," Shaffer said.

Shaffer holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, dual master's degrees in Business Administration and Healthcare Administration. She is a licensed Registered Nurse and is also a Certified Operating Room Nurse (CNOR). Shaffer is a Fellow American College Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and has achieved several awards in physician partnership models and patient satisfaction.

About Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield is a new three-story inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 40 private rooms and two therapy gyms opening at the end of 2021 located at 3200 S. 103rd St., Greenfield, Wisconsin. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase area employment opportunities with approximately 120 positions. The motivated care team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Milwaukee Rehab.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit NobisRehab, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter and like them on Facebook.

About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.

About N2W Hospitals

N2W Hospitals is a partnership between New Era Companies, WB Development Partners, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners to co-develop and manage new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. https://www.n2whospitals.com/