TAP Air Portugal Returns to New York’s JFK with Daily Service to Lisbon
TAP's Carlos Ribeiro, Airports Regional Manager for the Americas, and Jenny Zekster, Duty Manager at JFK, (both on left) joined the flight crew to celebrate first return from JFK
-- TAP Now Offers Three Flights Daily to Lisbon from JFK and Newark --NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal is once again operating from all 7 of its US gateways with the return of service from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport last night. With daily service from JFK through January and for the summer season, New Yorkers will have three daily flights to Lisbon on TAP, from JFK and Newark Liberty International, with fares starting as low as $421 roundtrip.
TAP will operate daily nonstops from JFK from November 7 through January 31, 2022, reducing to four flights weekly (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) from February 2 through March 25. JFK service will operate daily again for summer, starting March 27.
The new flight, TP 210, will depart JFK at 10pm, arriving in Lisbon at 9:30am, the following morning. The returning flight, TP 209, will leave Lisbon at 5pm, arriving at JFK at 8pm.
The new route will be operated with TAP’s Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, featuring the new Airspace by Airbus cabin. The cabin’s configuration and design create an updated, modern mood, with seats with deeper recline in Economy, in seat cover shades of green and gray, and with more legroom in EconomyXtra, in shades of green and red. The seat pitch in regular economy is 31 inches, while EconomyXtra offers an additional three inches of legroom, for a pitch of 34 inches. The A330-900neo features 168 seats in Economy and 96 seats in EconomyXtra.
In TAP’s Executive business class, TAP offers 34 new fully-flat reclining chairs that are more than six feet long when fully reclined. TAP’s business class seats include outlets for both USBs and individual electrical plugs, connections for headphones, individual reading lights, and more space - including more storage room.
TAP’s Economy fares from JFK to Lisbon start at $421 roundtrip, while fares to connecting destinations start at $428 roundtrip to Paris, $505 roundtrip to Seville, and $515 roundtrip to Nice. TAP’s Executive business class fares from JFK to Lisbon start at $2,651 roundtrip, and connecting flights to popular European destinations start from $2,094 roundtrip to Barcelona, $2,147 roundtrip to Rome, and $2,400 roundtrip to Milan.
TAP’s 10 North American gateways currently comprise Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Miami, Montreal, Newark, New York (JFK), San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC (Dulles). On December 11, TAP will also introduce its first Caribbean operations, with nonstop service between Lisbon and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, TAP’s 11th North American gateway.
Book With Confidence:
TAP’s “Book With Confidence” program allows travelers to make a free change to their travel for all bookings except Discount fares that are purchased by December 31, 2021. Changes must be made prior to three days before first flight travel date.
TAP has introduced the Clean & Safe program, a demanding standard of hygiene, health and sanitary safety in line with the guidelines of EASA, IATA, DGS and UCS. For more information on these procedures and recommendations, please visit: https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/recomendacoes-covid-19.
All US travelers entering or transiting in Portugal must present a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result, performed within 72 hours of boarding, or a rapid Antigen test performed within 48 hours or boarding will be denied. For more information, visit: https://www.flytap.com/en-us/alerts-and-informations
About TAP Air Portugal:
TAP is Portugal’s leading airline, in operation since 1945 and member of Star Alliance since 2005. TAP hub in Lisbon is a key European gateway at the crossroads of Africa, North, Central and South America, where TAP stands out as the international leading carrier in operation to Brazil. The company’s network comprises 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide.
