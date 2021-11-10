When One Door Opens: IBU To Host Virtual Live Open House for First Post-COVID Career Month.
Business is one of the highest paying sectors in Canada’s recovery; IBU is opening doors for a diverse pipeline of professionals to take their rightful place.
The path to a high-earning career shouldn’t come with a financial barrier that prevents students from the support they need to enter those careers.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Career Month, the International Business University (IBU) is proud to host its first annual Virtual Live Open House on Wednesday, November 17th from 7-8PM. In keeping with IBU’s mission to make higher education more accessible to a diverse pipeline of students, the Virtual Live Open House is a space to learn more about acquiring one of the most reputable degrees of the professional world, the Honours BComm, through a digital door open to anyone, anywhere.
— Tim McTiernan, Founding President and Vice Chancellor of IBU
The exciting open house format offers students access to industry-connected faculty members and thought leaders in the ever-changing higher education space, all of whom constitute the founding team of IBU, Ontario’s first independent, student-focused university. Information regarding scholarships and financial aid offerings will be offered alongside the distinguishing factors of IBU’s learning experience—1-on-1 mentorship, no-interest loans, and flexible learning timelines that culminate in a full degree within three years.
‘We look forward to the live open house event as a chance to connect with students directly, to offer them personal interactions with faculty and enrollment staff’ says Tim McTiernan, Founding President and Vice Chancellor of IBU. ‘This is a consequential decision in shaping their future; we want to make sure every prospective student has what they need for a full consideration.’
Ensuring needs are met on a student-by-student basis characterizes the core of IBU’s philosophy. Their Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in International Management and Technology orients students toward one of the most lucrative career paths in the field of business. Over the course of 120 credit hours, students enjoy small classes that are capped at 30 students, personalized curricula with accessible academic advisors, and one-on-one mentoring support. Gaining business knowledge, soft skills, and technical acumen, every student earns an education that’s correlated to the immediate needs of the industry as it stands.
A tailored learning journey brings a student through the degree completely prepared to be a change-maker in the sector of their choosing. But that preparation isn’t fully successful until it’s fully accessible. IBU is therefore determined to work with students to resolve any impediments to their academic involvement, financial or otherwise. With an unmatched financial aid package, IBU is able to defer up to 100% of a student’s tuition and book fees. Their interest free financial aid offering makes the program one of the most economic offerings in the education space, and qualifying students can have up to 25% of the program cost waived.
‘The path to a high-earning career shouldn’t come with a financial barrier that prevents students from the support they need to enter those careers,’ says McTiernan. ‘From the beginning, IBU was meant to reconsider the way the economics of education fall on student’s shoulders; our non-profit status ensures that all surplus revenues will be reinvested in the students and in the programs.’
Previously the president of Ontario Tech University, McTiernan is a part of a renowned team of faculty shaping the vision of IBU. Joanne Shoveller will assume the President’s role in January 2022, adding to the team her experience as Vice-President at University of Waterloo and Director of the MBA Program at Western University’s Ivey Business School. Feridun Hamdullahpur brings 35 years of experience to his role as Chancellor of IBU, and Alastair Summerlee, former president of the University of Guelph and interim president of Carleton University, serves IBU as a member of the Board of Governors.
Students and professionals who are interested in attending the Virtual Live Open House are able to reserve their virtual seat online. Upon registration, they’ll be entered for a chance to win up to $5,000 in tuition, a 13” MacBook, and one of five $100 gift cards to support the next steps in their educational journey. With on-campus and remote learning offerings, IBU’s inaugural class of students began their programmes in September. This January, IBU will welcome another class through their doors—which are, and will remain, open to everyone.
About International Business University
Ontario’s first independent, not-for-profit university, IBU stands on the pillars of small class sizes, personalized and industry-focused curricula, and shorter learning timelines. Backed by faculty with extensive experience and success in their fields, IBU connects a diverse array of career-ready graduates with Canada’s in-need employers.
