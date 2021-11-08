The Foxworth Theory presents Art Curators Souleo and Lavett Ballard (11/10) on VoiceAmerica/Harlem America & YouTube
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH spotlights the movers and shakers in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, the HarlemAmerica Digital Network and seen on The Foxworth Theory YouTube channel.
This week’s guests (Wednesday, November 10th) are creators within the art world. SOULEO curates entertaining and informative events, exhibitions, and cultural programs. Souleo has collaborated with noteworthy institutions and brands, including the New York Public Library, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, and AARP. His recent curation is the exhibit "Dionne Warwick: Queen of Twitter" at the Newark (NJ) Arts Center.
LAVETT BALLARD is a curator whose art has been commissioned as a cover for Time Magazine special Woman of the Year double edition released March 2020. Among the accolades she earned - 2021 Yaddo Artist residency fellow, named by Black Art in America as one of the Top 10 Female Emerging Artists to Collect. Ballard's work has been in film productions and exhibited at galleries and museums nationwide.
