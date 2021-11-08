For Immediate Release:

November 8, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Village of Rome FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Winchester 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Bellaire Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Bellaire Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Eastern Ohio Regional Wastewater Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Champaign County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Amelia Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 03/28/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Clinton County Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Heights Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Defiance Noble Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware SourcePoint 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Bexley City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Bexley City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Ohio State Dental Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton City of Wauseon 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 German Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Princeton City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Princeton City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Harrison Bowerston School District Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Southern State Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Lynchburg 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Jackson County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Miller Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Licking Homer Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Newark Development Partners IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Wellington Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Oregon City School District School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Oregon City School District State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination The Olander Park System 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Pleasant Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Pleasant Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Mercer County Educational Service Center State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Monroe Village of Miltonsburg 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Rich Hill Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Crane Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway City of Circleville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Preble County Educational Service Center School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Preble County Educational Service Center State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Putnam Sugar Creek Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Glandorf 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. MED 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Ross Chillicothe City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Chillicothe City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Sandusky Terra Community College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Scioto County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Seneca Village of Attica IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Hardin-Houston Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Hardin-Houston Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Northwest 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Warren County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington City of Marietta 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood City of Bowling Green 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Owens State Community College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Milton Center 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Sycamore Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

