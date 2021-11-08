Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 8, 2021                                                                

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Village of Rome

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Winchester

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Bellaire Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Bellaire Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Eastern Ohio Regional Wastewater Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Amelia Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

03/28/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Clinton County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Heights Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Defiance

Noble Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

SourcePoint

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Bexley City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Bexley City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Ohio State Dental Board

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

City of Wauseon

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

German Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Princeton City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Princeton City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Harrison

Bowerston School District Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Southern State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Lynchburg

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Jackson County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Miller Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Homer Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Newark Development Partners

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Wellington Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Oregon City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Oregon City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

The Olander Park System

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Pleasant Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Pleasant Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Educational Service Center

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Mercer County Educational Service Center

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Monroe

Village of Miltonsburg

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Rich Hill Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Crane Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

City of Circleville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Educational Service Center

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Preble County Educational Service Center

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Putnam

Sugar Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Glandorf

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.

 MED

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Chillicothe City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Chillicothe City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Sandusky

Terra Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Village of Attica

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Hardin-Houston Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Hardin-Houston Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Northwest 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

City of Marietta

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

City of Bowling Green

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Owens State Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Milton Center

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Sycamore Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

