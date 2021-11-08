Lepasa NFTs Blockchain Based Decentralised Metaverse : Soul Satisfying Internal quest
Lepasa aims to establish a Blockchain Based Decentralised virtual world that would allow its users to tap into the potential of blockchain.
The Lepasa Metaverse aims to promote positive psychology to encourage and educate users to achieve self actualisation both virtually and in life.
Art, Gaming & The Digital Assets have changed the way people entertain, the way luxury is collected in recent years. The virtual life platforms have served best experiences for users and unparalleled growth for its stakeholders and businesses. Blockchain technologies such as NFT have made it valuable and secure in various terms.
What Is Lepasa ?
Lepasa is a mythological virtual life conceptualised by a team of artists and engineered by blockchain enthusiasts. The vision is to establish an ecosystem that allows users to create, experience, and monetise their content and applications. Every piece of creativity in Lepasa is an NFT token (ERC-721) and always owned by its holders on the Ethereum blockchain, giving them full control over wherever and whatever they want to use it for.
What makes Lepasa Unique
Even though NFTs have been one of the largest real-world use cases of blockchain and smart contracts to date, the adoption of NFTs has been unidimensional. NFTs have been restricted to GIFs and JPEGs in popular culture, failing to incorporate the vastness the technology is actually capable of. Lepasa is a project that aims to take the adoption of NFTs beyond JPEGs. Conceptualised by a team of artists and engineered by blockchain enthusiasts, Lepasa is essentially a mythological virtual life. We have the vision to establish an ecosystem that allows users to create, experience, and monetise their content and applications, which is in stark contrast with large centralised social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, where content creators are neglected.
Lepasa Metaverse Mindfulness & Positivity | Research based Development
We believe in Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which highlights the basic human needs with the pinnacle of human needs being self actualisation, which Maslow describes as the realisation or fulfilment of one's own potential. This model is to be used to form an internal 'quest' within Lepasa Metaverse, where players can achieve each of these needs to progress further, prompting mediation and reflection, to complete tasks within the game but also gain skills to better their mental health in the real world. The implementation of mindfulness techniques will make the Lepasa experience become more immersive for the player.
Responsible Gaming
A mindful gamer will have a stronger experience by being more in the moment, recognising problems, accepting them, completing tasks and letting them go. We aim to make our Metaverse become more mindful, positive & happy. Using evidence-based manuals to form the prompts and tasks could allow Lepasa Metaverse to be utilised to promote positive health and mental health, offering an immersive therapeutic intervention which could offer massive potential within a health research perspective.
A Cohesive Society
The Lepasa Metaverse gives users a first hand opportunity to utilise their unique NFTs as in game avatars on the vast lepasa island. The developers aim to create an exotic and idyllic getaway where users are encouraged to work together to create a cohesive society working together for common aims. The Lepasa Metaverse aims to promote positive psychology to encourage and educate users to achieve self actualisation both virtually and in life.
This virtual therapeutic environment promotes key mindfulness techniques broadening to support users with developing strong mental health. This unique Metaverse allows Players and Lepasa NFT owners to write their own stories in Lepasa legend and lore.
The $Lepa token
$Lepa token is an ERC-20 token on the Lepasa platform. The token has been audited by CertiK, one of the leading smart contract auditing firms. Any user who wants to buy NFTs or any future offering on the Lepasa platform can do so only through the $Lepa token. The token also has a burn mechanism in place which will create a scarcity of the token and increase its value. It will also be available on QuickSwap, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap soon.
