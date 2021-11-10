Ancillare Purchases Property Within U.S. Pharma Hub, Begins Facility Renovation
Industry leader in Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain announces plans to upgrade its headquarters in time for the new year.
As a partner to a number of the top global pharmaceutical companies, we are proud to continue building our physical infrastructure here in the Philadelphia area.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, recently announced its purchase of office and warehouse space at 700 Enterprise Road in Horsham, Pennsylvania.
Strategically located in Greater Philadelphia, the new property is the second location owned by Ancillare within the pharma corridor of the northeastern United States. The company plans to renovate the space to accommodate expansion of its core capabilities, including kitting, labeling, and Direct-to-Patient operations. Initial upgrades to the office and warehouse facilities will be completed this year.
“As a partner to a number of the top global pharmaceutical companies, we are proud to continue building our physical infrastructure here in the Philadelphia area,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “We are hard at work developing specialty services to address the unique challenges of the pandemic and its indelible impact on the global CTASC.”
In addition to its United States presence, the organization has a vast Global Distribution Network spanning North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, including a second headquarters in the Netherlands. For the most up-to-date information on Ancillare’s expansion efforts, visit Ancillare.com.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and the Netherlands, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
