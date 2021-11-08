Nanlite and MAC Group Introduce the Nanlite PJ-BM Bowens Mount Projection Attachment
EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many ways to push yourself creatively in lighting — but when you add a projection attachment to your kit the creative options increase exponentially. Nanlite and MAC Group are excited to announce the Nanlite PJ-BM Bowens Mount Projection Attachment.
Its nearly universal mount is compatible with a vast number of lights. When used with a Nanlite Forza, the output is double of what you get with our FL-20G fresnel, and the versatile light-shaping abilities you gain for creating shapes, patterns, and shafts of light are unmatched. A flight case, 4 B-size gobos, and a gel frame are all included, and it’s available with a 19° or 36° lens. The lenses are available separately, as is an adjustable iris insert and two B-size gobo 10-packs.
Vast Compatibility, Ultimate Creativity
The Nanlite PJ-BM takes full advantage of the vast compatibility provided by the Bowens mount. It can be used with an enormous number of lights from other manufacturers, as well as the Forza 200, 300, 300B, 500, and the FS-150, FS-200, and FS-300. It adds an exciting array of creative light-shaping tools such as internal shutters, a focusable lens, gel inserts, gobos, and a separately available adjustable iris.
Accurate and Precise Optics
The designers at Nanlite worked hard to ensure that the light quality emitted by the PJ-BM Projection Attachment is accurate and precise. Non-curved lenses are utilized to eliminate aberration and minimize distortion, while optical coating improves transmittance and color temperature accuracy.
Durably Built and Ready to Fly
In production you want equipment that’s lightweight yet built tough, which is why the Nanlite PJ-BM is constructed with an aluminum body. A flight case is included for the ultimate in protection when in transit, and it has space for all the included accessories: the gel frame, gobo frame, gobo and more.
A Full Suite of Accessories from the Start
The 19° lens provides brighter output, while the 36° lens is more versatile in smaller spaces. Thankfully you don’t need to choose between them because both lenses are available separately. The Nanlite PJ-BM-AI Adjustable Iris and two sets of Gobo 10-packs are also available at launch, making this a fully realized system. Gobo Set 1 has multiple windows and useful linear array and breakup patterns. Gobo Set 2 has water, trees, foliage, flames, fireworks and
graphical patterns.
Contact
For more information, contact Wayne Schulman: waynes@macgroupus.com
About Nanlite
NanLite produces an extensive range of continuous (LED) lights with state-of-the-art technologies, the highest level of quality control and a fanatical obsession to details for demanding creators in the photo, video, content creation and beauty spaces.
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit www.macgroupus.com
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
