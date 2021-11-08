Which are the benefits of 3 Must-Know pathways to Immigration Canada from Bangladesh

Pathways to Immigration Canada from Bangladesh

Legato Immigration And Visa Consultants, specializing in Immigration to Canada discusses top pathways of Canada Immigration.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the next couple of years, Canada will be welcoming 1.23 million new immigrants as a way to address its skills and labor shortages due to the fast retiring population. This clearly tells us that there are many well-paid job prospects to choose from if applicants are eligible for one of over 85 immigration and visa programs.

A good number of people migrate to Canada from Bangladesh each year. Unfortunately, many Bangladeshis do not know the easiest pathways to settle down in Canada from Bangladesh.

It is true that the Canadian Government will be welcoming more immigrants, but the government has set out rules and obligations in each visa category in order to find out the best candidates that would be useful for the Canadian economy.

For Bangladeshi citizens who wish to settle down in Canada with their families there are 3 easy pathways :

1. Express Entry

The Express Entry is the easiest way to immigrate to Canada from Bangladesh. Express Entry will allow migrating to Canada with Permanent Residency status. To apply, applicants must fulfill the eligibility requirements. The Express Entry system includes the following 3 subcategories:

- Federal Skilled Worker (FSW): FSW applicants must have at least one year of skilled work experience. Though, this program requires English or French

- Language skill, education, and other human factors. The applicant must score higher or equal to the monthly CRS cutoff score to get ITA.

- Federal Skilled Trades (FST): Through this program, applicants must have at least two years of work experience in a skilled trade. This experience must have been obtained within the last 5 years. The visa applicant should also meet English, educational, and Canadian employment requirements.

- Canadian Experience Class (CEC): Applicants with one year of job experience from any Canadian employer can add more points to the profile and get ITA faster than others.

2. Business Migration

Canadian Business Immigration is the best choice for applicants with at least 3 years of a successful business or managerial experience who can demonstrate good net worth. In some of the programs, applicants may require to submit proof of English skills (IELTS). Some popular business immigration programs for Bangladeshi citizens are – Ontario Entrepreneur Program, British Columbia Entrepreneur Program, Startup Visa, and Federal Business Immigration Program. Normally, Business Immigration requires starting a new or purchasing an existing business in Canada. Most of the business immigration programs will offer a ‘Business Work Permit’ which will be the easy pathway towards Permanent Residency and Citizenship.

3. Study Permit

A study permit or student visa is a non-immigration program. The ultimate purpose of a Canadian study permit is to earn a Canadian degree. But, after earning a higher degree from Canada, students have the option to remain in Canada. Most of the students arriving in Canada from Bangladesh, normally settle down after completing their education in Canada.

