RepairDesk Launches Black Friday Offer
Offer RepairDesk, the all-in-one repair shop management software, has announced a new round of discounts in anticipation of Black Friday.MISSIURI, MO, UNITED STATE, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RepairDesk will be offering a huge all-in-one Black Friday discount offer worth $855, all the way up to 28th November 2021.
The company's Black Friday offer includes a one-time payment for 1 year of the RepairDesk professional services and equipment, including an onboarding and training session. Further sweetening the deal, RepairDesk will provide a receipt printer that can be used with all major POS systems and 1000 SMS.
Speaking about the new offer, RepairDesk CEO Usman Butt said, "Black Friday is the beginning of the holiday season, and people are searching for big deals all around this time. We're providing repair shops all the assistance they need at a much lower price to help them succeed."
Their new discounts are meant to offer repair businesses everything they need to run their operations the moment they sign up for a RepairDesk membership during Black Friday.
“Giving a Black Friday Offer to repair business is our way of helping them out,” said Usman Butt. “The offer gives people more incentive to start their success story early with RepairDesk so that they can spend the remaining holiday season on other important purchases. We want them to know that with RepairDesk, their business is taken care of, and that’s what this Black Friday offer also shows."
RepairDesk has been updating its repair shop software for months now in accordance with its promise to deliver updates. RepairDesk 2.0 is set to debut in November 2021.
RepairDesk is a software program that makes life easier by allowing repair shops to handle their business with just a few clicks. In addition, users may use the software's various tools to manage their repair outlets effectively.
RepairDesk caters to a wide range of clients worldwide. It provides enough adaptability that any repair business may join up with them. RepairDesk is the world's #1 choice in repair management software by independent store owners. It ranks in the top category for Computer Repair Software on Capterra.
About RepairDesk
RepairDesk is a cell phone and computer repair shop software that makes life easier by helping you manage your work effortlessly in just a few clicks. Users can manage their repair stores with ease using various features, including ticketing, invoicing, inventory management, marketing automation, payment processing, and much more. RepairDesk offers plans for all sorts of customers worldwide and provides enough flexibility that any repair shop can sign on with them. With a subscriber base of over 2300+ users, RepairDesk is considered the world's #1 choice in repair management software by independent store owners and is ranked in the top category for Computer Repair Software on Capterra.
The RepairDesk Enterprise plan provides customers with highly-useful Loyalty modules, Gift Cards, Store Credits, Product Bundles, and more. Adding everything in one place gives total freedom to RepairDesk customers to run tailored loyalty programs, design customized gift cards, and offer shoppers more of an incentive to come and do business with you.
